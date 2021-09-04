News18 Evening Digest: Govt Says Over 66.07 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses Given to States, UTs So Far and Other Top Stories

Over 66.07 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs So Far: Centre

More than 66.07 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and Union territories by the Centre for free and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. It also said that more than 4.49 crore (4,49,68,620) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs. Read More

Bengaluru Most Linguistically Diverse in India, 107 Languages Spoken in Karnataka Capital

Bengaluru is the top district in India where the most number of languages are spoken, finds a recent analysis of the 2011 Census. With 107 languages, Bengaluru has a diverse set of languages spoken in the district including 22 scheduled and 84 non-scheduled languages, found an analysis by Shamika Ravi, a non-resident senior fellow of Brookings Institution, and Mudit Kapoor, an associate professor of economics at Indian Statistical Institute. Read More

Watch What You Wear: Bengal Youth Was Denied Covaxin Shot for Wearing Shorts

A youngster from West Bengal, who went to get a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, was in for a shock when officials at the vaccination centre allegedly barred him from getting his jab because he was wearing shorts. The incident took place at a vaccination centre in Boral, South 24 Parganas, on Friday. Read More

Take 5-Minute Yoga Interval, Download Ayush Ministry’s Y-Break App: Govt Tells it Employees

Just taking a 5-minute ‘Yoga Break’ - don’t be surprised if you find a government employee saying this at work soon. The government has asked all its employees to do so after downloading an application developed by the Ministry of Ayush which has an inbuilt five-minute-long Yoga protocol. In an order issued two days ago, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has asked all the Ministries to promote the application. Read More

Fear Looms Over Afghan Sex Workers as Taliban Scout Through Porn Sites to Prepare ‘Kill List’: Report

Hell-bent on publicly persecuting the sex workers in Afghanistan, the Taliban are now rapidly scouting porn websites to prepare a ‘kill list’, the media reported on Saturday. According to a report by Sun Online, videos featuring Afghan prostitutes were discovered by the Taliban death squads on various porn sites. The sex workers who are being hunted down will be subject to gang rape before being stoned or hung to death, sources told the Sun. Read More

PETA India Starts Campaign to Create Awareness For Horse-free Weddings

A lmost a month ahead of the wedding season, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has started alerting the public to the cruel practice of using painful spiked bits to control horses at weddings and urging couples to forgo making the animals suffer during their special day. PETA has erected billboards in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai. Read More

7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees’ Salary Hiked. Know Details

Just two months after the Dearness Allowance (DA) and the Dearness Relief (DR) was hiked up for central government employees, there is yet another good news for them. The central government announced that government employees could expect to see their salaries increase once more, according to a report by India.com. It was also mentioned that those government employees who could not actually claim their Child Education Allowance (CEA) due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, could now do so. Read More

