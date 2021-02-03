News18 Evening Digest: Govt Says Pop Star and Others' Comments on Farmers Protest Not Accurate, and Other Top Stories

Comments Not Accurate or Responsible, Says Govt as Pop Star, Others Tweet in Support of Farmers' Protest

Hours after pop star singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris posted tweets on the farmers protests in India, the Ministry of External Affairs has put out a statement saying that comments by celebrities tweeting on the issue were "neither accurate nor responsible". READ MORE

Remove Tweets, Accounts Related to 'Farmer Genocide' Hashtag or Face Penal Action, Govt Warns Twitter

The central government has issued a notice to the Twitter for reinstating a number of accounts posting about ‘farmer genocide’ despite the IT Ministry directive to block these and has warned of consequences if the accounts are not taken down again. READ MORE

Pak Army Chief Talking About ‘Peaceful Coexistence’ Could be a Turning Point for India Relations

Chief of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa seems to have had a change of heart. He no longer wants war with India. He wants “peaceful co-existence.” Pakistan Army General expressing his desire for peace is a significant development. It could be a hint that the country wants to give up its obsession with Kashmir and tread on the path of peace and prosperity. READ MORE

Elusive Man Behind 2013 Bengaluru ATM Attack That Shook City Finally Sent to Jail for 10 Years

On the cold morning of November 19, 2013, Union Bank manager Jyothi Uday was in a tearing hurry. She was on the 6.30am shift and had rushed into the nearby Corporation Bank ATM kiosk to withdraw money – it was her daughter’s birthday and there were celebrations planned in the evening. Since the booth at Corporation Circle was in the same lane as Jyothi’s bank branch, she wanted to withdraw the cash before her shift began. READ MORE

At Aero India Show, Govt Inks Biggest 'Make-In-India' Defence Deal for 83 Tejas LCA Jets

The government on Wednesday formally sealed the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The deal is the biggest ever in the indigenous military aviation sector. READ MORE

India vs England 2021: Five Bowlers or Six Batsmen? Picking Playing XI For 1st Test at Root of Virat Kohli’s Worries

After their historic Test series victory in Australia, India are in a quandary as they pad-up to face England in a four-match Test series at home from Friday. Fortunately, for captain Virat Kohli, who is returning from his paternity leave, it’s a problem of plenty – a rarity for Indian cricket. READ MORE