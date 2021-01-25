News18 Evening Digest: Govt to Take Penal Action Over Spread of False Info About Vaccines, Mamata Slams BJP Over Netaji Event & Other Top Stories

Centre's New Rule Says Spreading Rumours on Covid-19 Vaccine Can Get You Booked Under Disaster Management Act, IPC

Faced with the problem of circulation of rumours about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, the Centre has asked the states to check the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take penal action against those who are found to be involved in dissemination of wrong and ill-informed news. LIVE NOW

'Would Rather Slit Throat Than Bow Before BJP': Mamata Says Sloganeering at Netaji Event an 'Insult' to Bengal

Reacting to the sloganeering incident on the birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that what they (the audience) did was an insult to Bengal and added that she would have saluted the audience had they hailed Subhash Chandra Bose. READ MORE

This is What RBI Has to Say About Old Rs100 Notes Going Out of Circulation by March

Putting an end to speculations regarding the withdrawal of old currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 from circulation, the Reserve Bank of India clarified over social media that the information is incorrect. Taking to Twitter, the central bank wrote, 'With regard to reports in certain sections of media on withdrawal of old series of ₹100, ₹10 & ₹5 banknotes from circulation in near future, it is clarified that such reports are incorrect'. READ MORE

Oxford University to Test Inexpensive, At-Home 'Wonder Drug' That Could Reduce Covid Deaths

In a bid to reduce Covid-19 death rates, Oxford University researchers are planning a large-scale trial of an inexpensive drug that could drastically reduce global death rates. The Times said in a report while the drug has been hailed by many as the 'wonder drug', others have said it has not been properly evaluated yet. READ MORE

'Worst President Ever': Planes With 'Message' for Donald Trump Fly Over His New Residence

It seems the incessant trail of critical messages for former US president Donald Trump are getting only more creative. The former US president and a business tycoon, who is currently enjoying his golf sessions at his Florida residence at Palm Beach, was met with a message from a flying plane recently. READ MORE

Ravi Shastri Has Done So Much for Indian Cricket, It's Overshadowed By Idiotic Trolls: R Sridhar

Not too long ago, there was a trending hashtag on social media calling for India to sack coach Ravi Shastri following India's 36 all out, their lowest ever Test total, that led to a loss in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Shastri was blamed - and trolled - for letting out team combination details to Ian Chappell over a drink, Indian batsmen's supposedly poor technique in foreign conditions and every issue the Indian team had. There were 'alcohol memes' and taunts about his personality, even physique. READ MORE