News18 Evening Digest: Govt's Jibe at Tourists Flouting Covid-19 Norms and Other Top Stories

Angry Over Not Getting Lift at Night, Man Flees With Himachal Roadways Bus; Arrested

A man from Shoghi area of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh was arrested for stealing a Himachal Roadways bus of Dehra Depot from Jwalamukhi bus station in Kangra. The incident occurred late at night on Sunday. The accused is a truck driver and he was arrested from Darlaghat in Solan district. READ MORE

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Rupal Patel Admitted to Hospital, Husband Says She is Fine

TV actor Rupal Patel, who rose to fame for playing the matriarch Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been admitted to a hospital. Though her husband Radha Krishan Dutt informed that she is doing ‘fine’, the reason behind her hospitalisation has not been revealed. A few days ago, Rupal was not feeling well and the family felt the urgent need of getting her hospitalised. Her husband in a conversation with India Today assured that there is nothing to worry about. Reportedly, the actress will be discharged from the hospital in the next three to four days. READ MORE

Scientists Design Smart Foam Material That Lends Robotic Hand Ability to Self-repair

Singapore researchers have developed a smart foam material that allows robots to sense nearby objects, and repairs itself when damaged, just like human skin. Artificially innervated foam, or AiFoam, is a highly elastic polymer created by mixing fluoropolymer with a compound that lowers surface tension. This allows the spongy material to fuse easily into one piece when cut, according to the researchers at the National University of Singapore. READ MORE

Haryana Man Loses Rs 25,000 in Online Fraud After Clicking on WhatsApp Link

Fraudsters have devised a new way of looting people online by sending a link on their WhatsApp numbers. Jaiveer, a chief clerk in the State Vigilance Bureau of Hisar division in Haryana, has become their latest victim. The thugs had sent a link through WhatsApp, upon clicking which an amount of Rs 25,000 was siphoned off from his bank account. The incident occurred on Monday. The victim has lodged a complaint in the Civil Lines police station of Hisar. READ MORE

‘Manali Can Wait, Virus Won’t’: Govt’s Jibe at Tourists Flouting Covid-19 Norms

As states ease covid-19 lockdown restrictions, and tourist places slowly reopen, thousands of people are flocking to the hills to have a break from the heatwaves swiping the hills. One of the most prominent tourist places in this regard is Himachal Pradesh, as thousands of tourists are visiting Manali, as the daily coronavirus cases dip in the country which just last month was battling an unprecedented Covid second wave. READ MORE

