News18 Evening Digest: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns And Other Top Stories

Vijay Rupani Resigns: Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

In a surprise move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls. Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. READ MORE

CBI Files Fourth Chargesheet in Bengal Post-poll Violence Probe

The CBI filed the fourth chargesheet in the ongoing probe into the post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, sources said on Saturday. The chargesheet was filed at Krishnanagar court in Nadia district in connection with the killing of a BJP worker allegedly by Trinamool Congress members, they said. READ MORE

‘America’s Darkest Day’: How Newspaper Headlines Described 9/11 Terror Attack

For Americans September 11, 2001, has been etched in their memories as the day when New York’s two tallest buildings were reduced to rubble within three hours. It was a coordinated hijacking of four commercial airplanes, which were then used to fly into high-profile targets in New York City and Washington, DC. READ MORE

Delhi University’s Rajdhani College Reduces Fee for Second & Third Year Students

In relief for enrolled students, the University of Delhi’s (DU) Rajdhani College has decided to reduce its annual fees for various courses. The decision came at a time when the country is going through economic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE

Apple Ordered To Ease App Store Rules By US Judge Orders In Legal Battle Against Epic

AUS federal judge struck down some of Apple’s App Store rules on Friday, forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems in a partial win for “Fortnite" creator Epic Games and other app makers. But the judge did not require Apple to let app makers use their own in-app payment systems, one of Epic’s top requests, and allowed Apple to continue to charge commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent for its own in-app payment system. READ MORE

Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan Pull Out of IPL 2021 UAE Leg

England internationals Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, and Dawid Malan have reportedly pulled out of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 set to begin September 19, as per reports in British media. The three players had been part of the India vs England series that came to an abrupt end after the 5th Test was cancelled two hours before the start of the match owing to fear of further cases of Covid-19 in the Indian camp. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here