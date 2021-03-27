News18 Evening Digest: Hardeep Puri Announces 100% Privatisation of Air India, Covovax Trials Begin in India and Other Top Stories

‘Choice Between Disinvestment or Closing Down’: Hardeep Puri Announces 100% Privatisation of Air India

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday announced that Air India will be completely disinvested and added that the choice is only between disinvestment or closing down the airline company. “We’ve decided that Air India will be 100% disinvested. Choice isn’t between disinvestment and non-disinvestment, it’s between disinvestment and closing down. Air India is a first-rate asset but has an accumulated debt of Rs 60,000 Crore. We need to draw the slate clean” Hardeep Singh Puri said. READ MORE

Covovax Trials Begin in India, Hope to Launch it by Sept 2021: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year. In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India. READ MORE

Assembly Election 2021, 1st Phase Voting LIVE Updates: 70% Polling in West Bengal, 62% in Assam Till 3 PM

Election Commission of India said, 47.10% and 55.27% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively. LIVE NOW

10 Months On, Kin of MP Men Run Over by Train in Maha’s Aurangabad Await Death Certificates

Nearly 10 months after 16 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district while they were returning to Madhya Pradesh during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, their families here are still waiting to get their death certificates. The family members say that since they have not received the death certificates so far, they are unable to carry out important tasks related to banks and also cannot avail the benefits of government-run schemes. READ MORE

Car of Suvendu’s Brother Vandalised, Man Found Dead: Sporadic Violence Marks First Phase of Bengal Polls

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some areas that are voting in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal on Saturday, even as the overall poll situation was peaceful with 36.09 per cent turnout recorded till 11 am, officials said. Elections are being held in 30 seats, most of which are in the once-Naxal-affected Jungle Mahal region, across five districts amid tight security, they said. READ MORE

A Single Red Pixel is Selling as an NFT Artwork For Rs 6.5 Crore. Is This Peak Internet?

NFTs are taking over the world – and NFT artworks are leading the way. But how much would you pay for a part of that artwork – which in this case, is literally a pixel? A single red pixel is being sold by artist ‘Unhomed’ as part of three digital artworks on NFT marketplace OpenSea, for more than $800,000 each (approximately Rs 6.5 crores.) All three of these digital artworks involve 1x1px in three colors; green, blue, and red, named Digital Primary G, B, and R, respectively. While none of the three have offers yet, the views for all three listings blew up after YouTuber Marques Brownlee shared a photo of the listing on Twitter. READ MORE

17-Year-Old Shafali Verma Trained With Haryana Men’s Team to Enhance Footwork

17-year-old Indian women’s team opener Shafali Verma has revealed that how competing against her men counterparts has taken her game a notch above. This youngster was allowed to practice with Haryana’s state men’s team and that has certainly benefited her. READ MORE