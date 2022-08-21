News18 Evening Digest: Have Not Indulged in Corruption, Says Manish Sisodia & Other Top Stories

‘Investigate All Charges; Have Not Indulged in Corruption’: Sisodia on Delhi Excise Policy Case

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has hit out at the Centre for the CBI raid conducted at his house in the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, and claimed that the CBI investigation will not be able to unearth anything as he has not indulged in corruption. In an interview with News18, Sisodia said the BJP government was not interested in stemming corruption but wanted to stop Arvind Kejriwal's work in the field of health and education.

Big Jolt to Congress as Anand Sharma Quits Top Party Post, Says ‘Self Respect Non-negotiable’ in Letter to Sonia

In a big jolt to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, party's senior leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state.

‘Madrassa Teachers as Terror Operatives’: How an Imam Led Cops to ABT, Al Qaeda Modules in Assam

In a continuous operation over the past two months, the Assam Police has unearthed several Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and al Qaeda modules and sleeper cells that use madrassa teachers as terror operatives across the state.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Beats Avengers: Infinity War To Become Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in US

Tom Cruise fans, it's time to rejoice! The 60-year-old star's latest cinematic marvel has achieved a huge milestone in terms of box office collection in the US. The film has become the sixth-highest grosser at the US box office.

‘Sincerest Apologies’: Hrithik Roshan’s Zomato Ad Faces Backlash, App Issues An Apology

Food delivery app Zomato issued an apology after its latest advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan landed in trouble over hurting the Hindu sentiments for mocking the renowned Mahakal temple. In the recent ad, Roshan can be heard saying, "Thaali khane ka mann tha, Mahakaal se manga liya (wanted to have a food platter, so I ordered it from Mahakaal)".

