News18 Evening Digest: Health Min Agrees to Extend Gap Between Covishield Doses to 12-16 Weeks; UPSC Civil Service 2021 Postponed and Other Top Stories

Health Ministry Accepts Govt Panel’s Recommendation to Extend Gap Between Covishield Doses to 12-16 Weeks

The Ministry of Health has accepted the recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks. The panel – the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group – also said pregnant women could choose their vaccine and that lactating women would be eligible any time after delivery. The NTAGI also advised those with proven SARS-CoV2 illnesses (the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease) should defer vaccination till six months after recovery. Read More

More Cases, Expensive Treatment & High Mortality Rate: Deadly ‘Black Fungus’ a New Challenge for India

Amid battling Covid-19 second wave, a rare ‘black fungus’ that invades the brain is being increasingly reported in patients across India. If left untreated, the infection can be fatal and usually occurs in patients with weak immune systems, especially diabetic. The infection is called mucormycosis and is said to be a ‘very serious infection with high mortality.’ Read More

UPSC Civil Service 2021 Postponed, to be Held on October 10

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam 2021. The exam which was scheduled to be held on June 27 will now be held on October 10. The exam has been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021," the official notice read. Read More

Israel-Palestinian Conflict Escalates as Rockets Fly, Riots Flare; Death Toll Rises in Gaza

Israel faced an escalating conflict on two fronts Thursday, scrambling to quell riots between Arabs and Jews on its own streets after days of exchanging deadly fire with Islamist militants in Gaza. Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered a “massive reinforcement" of security forces to quell mob violence across the country, where police stations have been attacked and people savagely beaten on both sides. Read More

Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan Floats Like a Butterfly, Stings Like a Bee

Salman Khan lives in his own universe, quite literally. With Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, he brings back the memories of 2009 hit Wanted that, in a way, started his second innings to superstardom. With Prabhudeva back behind the megaphone, Khan has the license to go back to chequered shirts and his famous bracelet. Needless to say that at least 500 people must have been harmed in the process. Of course, we are not counting the sensitive audience and non-Salman Khan fans. Read More

Japanese Towns Refuse to Host Olympic Athletes, IOC Says Negative Public Opinion No Threat

Japanese towns have abandoned plans to host Olympics athletes due to concerns they will overburden already stretched medical resources amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Forty out of more than 500 towns registered to welcome international competitors had decided not to accept athletes for training camps and cultural exchanges before the global sporting showpiece. The IOC on Wednesday downplayed concerns over Japanese public opinion calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled, before its virtual news conference was interrupted by an activist protesting the games. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here