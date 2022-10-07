News18 Evening Digest: Hearing on Carbon Dating of 'Shivling in Mosque' Adjourned till 11 Oct and Other Stories

Gyanvapi Case: Hearing on Carbon Dating of ‘Shivling in Mosque’ Adjourned till 11 Oct; Hindu Side Tweaks Demands, Calls for ‘Scientific Probe’

The Varanasi district court judge on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by a section of the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the disputed structure that has been cited as a fountain by the Muslim side and as an ancient ‘Shivling’ by the Hindu side. The case will now be heard on October 11. READ MORE

Palace Intrigue Chatter in Congress’s Game of Thrones: Is Team Tharoor under Pressure to Withdraw?

Afew days back, the Congress, upon instruction from Sonia Gandhi, issued a set of guidelines for the conduct of its presidential polls. Two stand out. One clause says, “Both Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting in their personal capacity. Therefore delegates are free to vote for any of them.” Another clause says, “Those who want to campaign for any of the candidates are free to do so but only after they resign from a post they may be holding.” READ MORE

Exclusive | Alarm Sounded Over Firms, Individuals ‘With Terror Links’ Getting Govt Contracts in J&K

News18 has learnt that a communication has been sent to various government departments and preventive measures have been initiated by security forces. A list has been sought from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on those executing the works and those enlisted with it. READ MORE

RBI To Soon Commence Pilot Launch of E-Rupee For Specific Use Cases; Issues Concept Note

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released a Concept Note on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), to create awareness about CBDCs in general and the planned features of the digital rupee in particular. The central bank said it will soon commence limited pilot launches of e-rupee for specific use cases. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Faces Backlash After He Asks Abdu About His Family Members’ Height

In less than a week, Abdu Rozik has become one of Bigg Boss 16’s most loved contestants. In such a short period of time, he has gained a massive fan following. However, Abdu’s fans are upset with a recent episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show and it’s because of Shalin Bhanot. READ MORE

Ali Fazal Can’t Take His Eyes Off Richa Chadha as She Enters to Afreen Afreen at Lucknow Reception

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s dreamy wedding videos and photos are all over our social media feeds and we are not complaining! The gorgeous couple finally held their wedding festivities after it got delayed for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, a video has surfaced from their Lucknow reception where the bride can be seen making a regal entry on the ‘Afreen Afreen’ and the groom can’t move his eyes from her. READ MORE

