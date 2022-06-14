News18 Evening Digest: Here's All About Newly-launched Agnipath Scheme and Other Top Stories

Agnipath: Selection to Salary to Severance, Here’s What the Scheme Offers ‘Agniveers’ | 10 Points

The central government on Tuesday announced a recruitment scheme under which soldiers will be recruited for four-year service periods, after which a quarter will be brought into regular service. The scheme has been named Agnipath and the youth selected under the scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’. The recruitment process for personnel below officer rank between the ages of 17-and-a-half to 21 years will reportedly begin in the next three months. Read More

Modi’s Mumbai Trip Today, Aaditya’s Ayodhya Tour Tomorrow: Are These Mere Visits or Something’s Brewing Amid BMC Polls?

The high-stake election of Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest municipal corporation in the country, is scheduled to take place this year and the final dates for the same could be announced anytime now. In the run up to the crucial polls, the BJP seems to be in an upbeat mode with its victory in the Rajya Sabha election against Shiv Sena. Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP’s victory in Rajya Sabha poll is the beginning, adding that the party will contest on its own the Assembly and other elections. Read More

AI Fined Rs 10 Lakh by DGCA for Denying Boarding to Passengers with Valid Ticket

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers despite them having valid tickets. This comes after a series of fines being imposed by the DGCA recently. The regulator had fined Vistara Rs 10 lakh, at the start of June, due to the airline violating takeoff and landing clearance as it was given to first officers without conducting any training. This Vistara fine had come after IndiGo was handed a Rs 5 lakh fine by the DGCA for denying boarding to a specially-abled child. Additionally, SpiceJet also said that its 90 barred pilots will undergo re-training after the DGCA imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on the carrier. Read More

Will Food Prices Come Down After Wheat Export Ban, Duty Cuts, MSP Hikes? Experts Answer

With retail inflation cooling to 7.04 per cent in May as compared with 7.79 per cent in the previous month, experts believe inflation this quarter may be lower than the RBI’s estimate of 7.5 per cent due to the impact of duty cuts, ban on wheat exports, and normal monsoon. They said high-frequency mandi prices so far depict some respite in sequential gains, and policy interventions should cap the potential for sharp upsides in the price of the staples like potato, onion and tomato. Read More

Kirron Kher Once Revealed She Divorced Her First Husband To Marry Anupam Kher: ‘He Had Nothing’

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their love and solid partnership serve as major relationship goals. Still, very little is known about their love story, which is quite filmy. In 2013, Kirron had opened up about her love life in an interview with Firstpost, revealing that she and Anupam were already married when they decided to spend their lives together. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Slowly Started to Detach Myself’ – Mithali Raj on Retirement

To perform consistently in international cricket for 22 years and 274 days is not easy. Mithali Raj, the 39-year-old batter from Hyderabad, has come up the hard way to be the most successful Indian women’s cricketer and one of the most consistent performers in world cricket. Some of her records in international cricket across all the three formats are amazing. The highest run-getter in Women’s ODIs (7,805) as well the player who has captained in most Women’s World Cup matches (28), Mithali is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats in women’s cricket. She also held the record for the highest individual score in Women’s Test for 19 months – 214 against England in 2002. Read More

