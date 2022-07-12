News18 Evening Digest: Here's What Next in Sri Lanka's Game of Thrones and Other Top Stories

Gotabaya Gone, What Next in Sri Lanka’s Game of Thrones? These 4 Dates May Hold the Answer

Amid the unfolding Sri Lanka crisis, Sri Lanka’s embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was stuck in his own country on Tuesday in a humiliating standoff with airport immigration staff blocking his exit to safety abroad, official sources said Tuesday. Meanwhile, Basil Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka’s former finance minister and younger brother of Rajapaksa, was turned back at Colombo airport on Tuesday as he attempted to leave the country through the VIP terminal, an immigration officer said, amid mounting anger against the powerful family for mishandling the worst economic crisis. Read More

Joint Projects, Trade Partnership Top Agenda of Modi, Biden, UAE and Israeli Leaders at I2U2 Summit

Aiming at encouraging joint investments and modernizing infrastructure, leaders of India, Israel, US, and UAE will meet virtually for the first I2U2 Summit on July 14. The meeting holds significance in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to significant rise in crude oil and inflation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joe Biden will meet virtually. The summit is being held during Biden’s travel to Israel from July 13-16, with stopovers in West Bank and Saudi Arabia. Read More

Centre May Question Facebook, Twitter on Lower Compliance With Legal Notices in India: Report

Following Twitter’s decision to take the government to the court, the Centre may now ask social media companies why they comply with legal notices in India less frequently than in other developed nations, according to a report. In preparation for a thorough examination, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is reportedly accumulating comparative reports of the actions taken by “significant social media intermediaries” (SSMIs) both voluntarily and in response to formal notices in India and abroad. Read More

How Gujarat Ports Remain Hot Transit Point for Drug Smugglers with Latest Seizure from Mundra

The frequency of drug consignments arriving in India via Gujarat has not seen any decline despite agencies strictly monitoring it after the major drug haul at Mundra port last year. Recently, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has seized drugs worth Rs 350 crore and the operation is still on. According to sources, the consignment reached to Mundra port from Dubai but the officials believe that it originated from Afghanistan. Read More

Taapsee Pannu: My Entire Film’s Budget is Equal to a Male Actor’s Salary | Exclusive

Ascan of her repertoire of films is sufficient to ascertain that Taapsee Pannu has been one of the finest actors in recent years. And she has a lot going for her currently, from being deep neck in the promotions of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on former Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj, to sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and also looking at her own production house Outsider Films. Read More

China Finds One Covid Case in Wugang, Locks Down Entire City Of 320,000 People

Hundreds of thousands of people were under lockdown in a small Chinese city Tuesday after just one case of Covid-19 was detected, as Beijing’s strict no-tolerance virus strategy showed no sign of abating. China is the last major economy glued to a zero-Covid policy, crushing new outbreaks with snap lockdowns, forced quarantines and onerous travel curbs despite mounting public fatigue and damage to the economy. Read More

