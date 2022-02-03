News18 Evening Digest: Hijab or Saffron Shawls Not Allowed in Karnataka Schools and Other Top Stories

6 Crore Corbevax, 3 Crore Covovax Doses Cleared by Govt Lab; Panel Nod Awaited for Use Among Kids in India

The Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), India’s apex lab, has cleared stock of 6 crore Corbevax doses, the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E, News18.com has learnt. The vaccine is currently being stockpiled by the manufacturing firm as the government is yet to decide its usage plan. The vaccine is likely to be included in the government’s drive to inoculate teenagers which is currently dependent on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Read More

No Hijab or Saffron Shawls in Schools, That’s Not a Place to Practise Religion: K’taka Home Min Amid Row

Amid a row over wearing Hijabs (Islamic headscarves) and saffron shawls in some schools in Karnataka, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday ordered that both are not allowed in schools and stated that an educational institution is “not a place for religious observance". Read More

UP Polls: What’s Famous ‘Noida Jinx’ that Keeps CMs, Top Politicians Away from Delhi’s Neighborhood?

Noida, a city now known for residential societies and corporate offices also has an interesting “political superstition” associated with it. The “Noida jinx” is a superstitious belief among political parties and chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh that a person who goes to Noida during their chief ministership loses the next elections. Read More

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn Looks Suave in His First Look from Alia Bhatt-Starrer Crime Drama

Ahead of the trailer release of the much-anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the makers have piqued the curiosity of fans by dropping a new poster from the film on Thursday. Recently, the film made it to the headlines with the announcement of the release date, which is February 4. Now, the makers have created buzz by releasing the first look of Ajay Devgn from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Read More

What Is The South Korean Mask ‘Kosk’? And Why Is The Internet Divided Over It?

A mask-manufacturing company based in South Korea has developed a unique mask that is gradually gaining attention on social media for its shape and use. We present to you ‘Kosk,’ a mask that one can wear while eating or drinking. Kosk makes it possible as the mask only covers the nose and leaves the mouth free for various applications. Read More

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms India And Sri Lanka Will Play Day-Night Test in Bengaluru

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India will host a pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka in the upcoming red-ball series at Bengaluru. India have only hosted two pink-ball affairs so far first at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and the other held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Bengaluru and Mohali will host the two-match Test series which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.