News18 Evening Digest: Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Killed during Encounter in Srinagar and Other Top Stories

Hizbul Mujahideen Operational Commander Killed, Militant Arrested During Encounter in Srinagar

Hizbul Muhajideen chief Saifullah Mir alias Dr Saifullah was killed and his associate captured alive during an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar in Rangreth area on Sunday, police said. It is not clear what Saifullah, an 'A category' militant, was doing in Srinagar but sources said he was to hold a meeting with fellow militants on the upcoming BDC polls.

Govt Mulling Law against 'Love Jihad': Haryana HM Day After Adityanath's 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' Warning

The Haryana government is mulling a law against "love jihad", Home Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday, a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his government will bring a legislation to deal with it. "Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad," Vij said in a tweet in Hindi.

'Has Any Indian Lost His Citizenship?' PM Blames Opposition for 'Scaring People' on CAA, Article 370

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday accused certain opposition parties of "scaremongering" on the issues of CAA and abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, apart from the Ram Temple issue. "When the CAA came, they spread the lie that the citizenship of many people will be taken away. Today, about a year has passed. Has any Indian lost his citizenship?" he said at a rally in West Champaran.

Man in Medieval Clothes Arrested After 2 Killed, 5 Injured in Quebec Sword Attack

Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said early Sunday. The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city.

IPL 2020: 'Definitely Not' - MS Dhoni Rules Out Retirement from IPL

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has ruled out retirement from Indian Premier League after the 2020 season. Dhoni confirmed that he will turn up for CSK in IPL 2021 as well during the toss for the match between CSK and KXIP in Abu Dhabi. Replying to commentator Danny Morrison's query on whether this will be his last ever game in yellow, Dhoni said - 'Definitely not'.

Beyond Science: AI Camera Confuses Referee's Bald Head for Football, Tracks it Through the Game

A match of football in Scotland grabbed viewers' attention for all the wrong reasons after the home game was disrupted by a gaffe that left social media in disbelief. The match tracked by Inverness team deployed an AI camera instead of a human to follow the ball on the field. However, the machine had its eyes glued on of the linesmen's bald head instead of the ball.