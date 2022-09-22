News18 Evening Digest: Hope Udaipur Resolution on 'One Man-One Post is Maintained, Says Rahul Gandhi and Other Stories

Exclusive | An Inside Look at The PFI: The People, The Pattern, The Plan

CNN-News18 has accessed the core operational working mechanism of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is facing a major government crackdown. According to the details, PFI is a very well-structured organisation with international footprints. READ MORE

Hope Udaipur Resolution on ‘One Man-One Post is Maintained, Says Rahul Gandhi; Has an Advice for Cong Chief Aspirants

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s interest in running for the Congress president election has raised questions over the fate of the top job in Jaipur and whether it would lead to an opening for Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. READ MORE

From Hijab Row to ‘2047 Plan’, PFI Hogged Headlines for Wrong Reasons. All About the Outfit Crippled by Raids

Thursday was not the first instance of the Popular Front of India (PFI) hogging national headlines. The proscribed outfit, which was founded in Kerala in 2006, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons the past few months and on Thursday faced a multi-agency, pan-India crackdown in which over 100 of its leaders were arrested. The charges against the PFI cadre range from those under UAPA to terror funding and inciting tensions between communities — grave allegations which could break the spine of the outfit headquartered in Delhi. READ MORE

Hush Hush Review: Juhi Chawla Takes Risk But Doesn’t Quite Shine in This Slow-paced Thriller

Twenty four years after the acclaimed psychological thriller Dushman, which starred Kajol in a dual role, filmmaker-writer Tanuja Chandra is back with another crime thriller drama, Hush Hush. And if looked at meticulously, the entertainment industry has undergone a rather drastic transformation in these two-and-a-half decade. A key one being that it’s no longer a man’s world and that women, off-screen, are calling the shots with aplomb. READ MORE

UP: Girl Seen Walking Naked in Video Wasn’t Raped, Say Police; Parents Claim She Has Mental Issues

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said a girl who was seen walking naked on a road in Moradabad district in a viral video was “not sexually assaulted” as her medical examination was conducted. According to the police, her parents have stated that their daughter was dealing with “mental issues since childhood”. The statement came after a grainy 15-second CCTV footage of the girl walking naked on the road surfaced online and was widely shared on Wednesday. READ MORE

‘How to Leave Russia’, ‘How to Break Arm at Home’: Russians Google-search Ways to Flee Putin’s Military Mobilisation Call

Google search trends in Russia showed a spike in queries like “how to leave” the country and “how to break an arm at home” ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s address on Wednesday in which he was expected to announce “martial law” and “mobilisation,” the latter of which he did in his speech. READ MORE

