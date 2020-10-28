News18 Evening Digest: House Panel Unimpressed by Twitter's Response on Map Gaffe and Other Top Stories

Twitter's Explanation Inadequate, Says MPs' Panel on Showing Ladakh as Part of China

Days after Twitter India showed Ladakh as a part of People's Republic of China, a panel of MPs on data protection said on Wednesday that the clarification offered by the micro-blogging website is "inadequate." Twitter India officials were quizzed by the parliamentary Joint Committee on Data protection following a major controversy that erupted after a distinguished fellow of India-based think tank Observer Research Foundation pointed out that Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the People's Republic of China. Read More

Your One Vote Can Save Bihar from Becoming 'Bimaar' Again, Says PM Modi, Bats for 'Atma Nirbhar' State

As Bihar votes for Phase 1 of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to build a self-sufficient state and vote for the NDA government at an election rally in Darbhanga. “On one side is the NDA, standing with a resolve to build a self-sufficient Bihar. On the other hand, these are people who are eyeing the money of Bihar's development projects. Your one vote for NDA will save Bihar from getting sick again,” PM Modi said. Read More

Sensex Plunges 600 Points, Nifty Below 11,750 Tracking Losses from Industry Heavyweights

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 600 points on Wednesday, tracking heavy losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a massive selloff in European markets. After hitting a low of 39,774.60 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 599.64 points or 1.48 per cent lower at 39,922.46. Similarly, the broader NSE tanked 159.80 points or 1.34 per cent to close at 11,729.60. Read More

BSP in Shock as Five Rebel MLAs Meet SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, 2 More Expected to Join Bandwagon

Following a jolt in Rajya Sabha election after five Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators withdrew their support on Wednesday, the rebel MLAs once again met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, fueling speculations of them joining the party soon. The MLAs had earlier met the SP chief on Tuesday, a meeting arranged by MLC Udayveer Singh. It is also heard that two more BSP legislators may follow suit with the rebel MLAs and join the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. However, no official statement on the matter has been issued from either of the parties yet. Read More

Just Three of Eight Zones in Bengaluru Have Managed to Contain Covid-19 Deaths Below One Percent

Out of the eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones, just three have been able to reign in the Covid-19 fatalities below one percent of the total infection rate, as instructed by the Centre and state government. Notably, in Bengaluru urban district, the total death rate among coronavirus patients is 1.1 percent and the percentage of cured stands at 83. Read More

Asteroid Named After ‘God of Chaos’, Apophis, May Crash Into Earth in 50 Years

Apophis, an asteroid named after the god of chaos, is a huge asteroid with a diameter of 370 metres headed towards the Earth. Upon its probable impact, Apophis is said to cause destruction equal to 880 million tons of TNT exploding simultaneously. The asteroid is said to hit the Earth in 2068, causing 65,000 times more destruction than the Hiroshima nuclear disaster. Now, a study claims that the asteroid is being pushed around in sunlight as it moves towards the Earth, causing Apophis to go into the Yarkovsky effect. Read More

Russia Approves Bill Allowing National Law to Trump International Treaties

The Russian parliament approved a bill on Wednesday that would give national legislation precedence over international treaties and rulings from international bodies in cases when they conflict with Russia’s constitution. The bill’s approval is likely to spark concern among rights advocates in Russia. Every year hundreds of Russians appeal to the European Court of Human Rights seeking justice that they say they have been denied at home. Read More

See the 'Best Clicks' from Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Ceremony

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on October 24. For their wedding outfit, both Neha and Rohanpreet opted for ace designer Sabyasachi, who was the official wedding couturier for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. See Pictures