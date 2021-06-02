News18 Evening Digest: How A Move On Bridging Trials, Indemnity Suggestion Could Help Covid-19 Vaccine Plan & Other Top Stories

A Move On Bridging Trials, An Indemnity Suggestion Could Help Covid-19 Vaccine Plan. Here’s How

One key step by India’s drug regulator and a hint by government officials could pave the way for faster arrival of foreign Covid-19 vaccines, including those by Pfizer and Moderna, to the country that aims to inoculate all its citizens by December-end. READ MORE

‘Don’t Know Mehul Choksi’s Brother; I am Being Targeted’: Dominican Oppn Leader Denies Charge

Aday after local Antiguan media reported on his alleged links and collusion with absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s brother Chetan Chinubhai Choksi, Dominican leader of opposition Lennox Linton has vehemently denied the allegations. READ MORE

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Account for 23% of Covid-19 Casualties in the City

As Madhya Pradesh has moved towards unlocking in a phased manner seeing the second wave of Covid-19 ebbing, the hapless survivors of the 1984 Union Carbide tragedy continue to suffer. Since last year the survivors’ organisations are claiming that 1984 victims account for more than half of the Covid-19 casualties in Bhopal and it seems the situation remains the same. READ MORE

Union Cabinet Gives Nod to Model Tenancy Act. Here’s How It Will Help You

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Model Tenancy Act for circulation to all States and Union Territories for adoption, a move that will help overhaul the legal framework with respect to rental housing across the country. According to the government, the Act will facilitate the unlocking of vacant houses for rental housing purposes. READ MORE

Why Start Vaccination Centres With ‘Much Pomp’ When Jabs Are Not Available, HC Asks Delhi Govt

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people get both the doses of COVAXIN within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with “much pomp and splendour". READ MORE

Why India Has A Love-Hate Relationship With Cryptocurrency

The value of one Bitcoin, the first and the largest cryptocurrency, is hovering around Rs 27 lakh. Bitcoin and other offerings in its class are seen as representing a volatile asset whose prices have gone through many ups and downs since they started appearing on the scene from 2009 onwards. Pundits may have predicted that cryptocurrencies are doomed, but they have proven to be surprisingly resilient and keep finding support from across the spectrum of business and finance with Tesla owner Elon Musk being a well-known enthusiast. READ MORE

Gucci is Selling ‘Indian Kurta’ for Rs 2.5 Lakh and Desi Fashion Police is Here to Stop it

In a fresh backlash, the Italian fashion house Gucci is being slammed for its new ‘range of kaftans’ that is being sold at an exorbitant price. The kaftan — a robe commonly worn across Asian countries — is reminding people of an Indian kurta, that one can buy for any meagre sum compared to the price labelled by Gucci. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here