News18 Evening Digest: How Friend Request From Fake Profile Turned Kerala 'Human Sacrifice' Accused Into Serial Killers and Other Stories

Kerala ‘Human Sacrifice’: How Friend Request From Fake Profile Turned Haiku Poet, Wife Into Serial Killers & Cannibals

Acriminal mastermind’s fake Facebook profile and a couple’s greed for wealth led to two gruesome murders that have sent a chill down the spine of Elanthoor, a sleepy hamlet in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. READ MORE

Exclusive | Night Stays, Beneficiaries in Focus & Eye on Oppn: BJP’s Phase 2 of Strategy to Win 144 ‘Weak’ Seats

Night stay in every panchayat once a week, formation of WhatsApp groups and preparation of list of beneficiaries of prominent government schemes are among the tasks cut out by the BJP for Union ministers and those in charge of 144 Lok Sabha seats where the party could not manage a victory in 2019. READ MORE

In Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi to Inaugurate Vande Bharat Express, Launch Projects on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train and lay the foundation stone of various projects in Himachal Pradesh’s Una and Chamba districts on Thursday. READ MORE

Those Living In J&K for 1 Year Can Enrol As Voter; Kashmiri Parties Irked, BJP Says Process Made Easy

The Kashmiri mainstream parties have raised a red flag over authorities’ move to register those who have lived in Jammu for only a year to be registered as “new voters” after following “friendly” procedures. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has welcomed the move, saying the party is glad the process to get the residential proof has been made easy. READ MORE

Cabinet Approves Rs 22,000-Crore One-Time Compensation For OMCs On LPG

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time compensation of Rs 22,000 crore for oil marketing companies (OMCs) — IOCL, BPCL and HPCL — on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to help them tide over losses as a result of under-recoveries. The LPG prices have not been revised as per the price hikes globally. READ MORE

Exclusive | Virat Kohli is More on The Field, Rohit Sharma Involved in Lot of Team Meetings: Corey Anderson

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the two biggest names in Indian cricket for the past 7-8 years. Kohli is widely regarded as the greatest batsman in modern-day cricket, while Rohit has also earned accolades with his nonchalant batting since he was promoted as an opening batsman. For a longer period of time, Kohli held the supreme power in Indian cricket after taking over captaincy charge from MS Dhoni and the COA era also allowed him to show authority on several decisions. Meanwhile, the batting maverick brought a fitness revolution in Indian cricket during his captaincy tenure. The Indian team became one of the fiercest sides in Test cricket under Kohli whose aggressive nature brought out the best in his players in red-ball cricket. READ MORE

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Doing Films on Sexual Health, Says Doctor G and Chhatriwali Aren’t Preachy | Exclusive

Back in the day, infertility, contraception, menstruation and sexual health were hushed up topics of conversations. But with films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Vicky Donor (2012), Lust Stories and Padman (both 2018), among many others, have initiated a dialogue on erectile dysfunction, sperm donation, menstrual hygiene, male virility and the importance of a woman’s sexual pleasure. It wouldn’t be a hyperbole to even state that some of these films are now a part of dinner table conversations. READ MORE

