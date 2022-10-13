News18 Evening Digest: How Kerala Police Traced ‘Human Sacrifice’ Killers; Sourav Ganguly's First Reaction After Exit From BCCI and Other Stories

‘All We Had Was A CCTV Visual…’: How Kerala Police Traced ‘Human Sacrifice’ Killers | Details Inside

In the sensational ‘human sacrifice’ case in Kerala that shocked the entire country, three accused were on Thursday sent to 12-day police custody for detailed interrogation and collection of evidence into the horrific crime, in which two women were brutally murdered. Kerala Police arrested the three accused – Bhagaval Singh (68), his wife Laila (59), and prime accused Mohammed Shafi (52), with the help of CCTV footage. READ MORE

‘Can’t You See the Difference?: Tharoor Laments Warmer Treatment for Kharge in Cong-Quest

“No candidate is to be accorded preferential treatment.” This has been the refrain of Congress president Sonia Gandhi ever since the race to replace her narrowed down to two contenders – Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. READ MORE

Hijab Row: As Split Verdict Cements Stalemate, SC Will Have to Answer These 6 Questions for Resolution

The much-awaited Supreme Court judgment on the hijab ban in Karnataka’s educational institutions failed to provide a clear resolution to the raging debate as the two-judge bench delivered a split verdict and referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for constituting a larger bench. READ MORE

AAP’s Gopal Italia Says ‘Video Doctored’ After Being Detained for Remarks on PM; Party Protests

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia was on Thursday detained by Delhi police after a furor kicked up over alleged ‘derogatory’ comments made by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

RBI To Again Hike Repo Rate In December On High Retail Inflation; Check What Experts Say

Even as the latest inflation data for September shows it rising to the five-month-high level, experts said the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to continue with its rate hikes and may raise up to 60 basis points (bps) in December 2022. They, however, said the October inflation numbers next month will clear the picture on the quantum of the possible rate hike. READ MORE

‘Will Go On to Do Other Things in Future’-Sourav Ganguly’s First Reaction After Recent Developments

Outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reacted for the first time since the news of his departure from the top post came out. Speaking at an event, he said he has donned many hats and will now move on gladly to a different role. It was a couple of days ago that the news broke of Ganguly’s departure from the BCCI President’s post with former World Cup winner Roger Binny taking over. READ MORE

House of the Dragon Co-showrunner Talks About GoT Easter Eggs, Including The One Related To Arya Stark

House of the Dragon might have stayed true to the theme of Game of Thrones, it has carved into a standalone show with a compelling cast and a gripping narrative. The 10-episode series has offered a remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, the series has been executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik with Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. READ MORE

