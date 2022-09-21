News18 Evening Digest: How Pak's Anti-Hindu Groups Gathered 3,000 Muslim Protesters at Durga Bhawan in UK’s Smethwick and Other Stories

How Pak’s Anti-Hindu Groups Gathered 3,000 Muslim Protesters at Durga Bhawan in UK’s Smethwick | Exclusive

The violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in the UK’s Smethwick in Birmingham region, which led to fears of the recent Leicester-like violence, was the work of Pakistani anti-Hindu groups, who were fuelled by officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — premier intelligence agency of Pakistan — in Pakistan Embassy in London, sources told CNN-News18. READ MORE

‘Even if Gehlot Becomes Congress Prez, You Know Who’ll Run the Show’: Captain As He Starts BJP Journey

Two days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh, two-time former Punjab chief minister, in an interview with CNN-News18, questioned the need for Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said it won’t help the party or Rahul Gandhi. READ MORE

‘Scan QR Code…’: ‘PayCM’ Posters Surface in Parts of Bengaluru; Bommai Calls It ‘Conspiracy’, Orders Inquiry

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday ordered an inquiry after “PayCM” posters with the photo of him surfaced in several parts of Bengaluru. The CM called it a “conspiracy and systematic campaign” to “tarnish his and state’s reputation”. READ MORE

Cabinet Approves Rs 19,500 Crore PLI Scheme on Solar PV Modules; All You Need to Know

The Union Cabinet has approved Production Linked Incentive Scheme on ‘National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in high efficiency solar PV modules, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Wednesday. The minister also announced that the Cabinet has approved modifications in “Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem”. READ MORE

Tamannaah Bhatia: I Want to Do a Massive Female-led Action Film | Exclusive

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Babli Bouncer. Playing the titular character in this Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, the actor will be seen playing the role of a bouncer, a job which is predominated by men. READ MORE

‘Rohit Sharma is Selling Himself Short’: Aakash Chopra Unimpressed With Indian Captain’s Batting Approach

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra criticized Rohit Sharma’s ultra-attacking approach with the bat which has not worked well for him so far. India had a disappointing 2021 T20 WC campaign and after the dismal show in the UAE, the Men in Blue started embracing the fearless approach under new captain Rohit and new team management. READ MORE

