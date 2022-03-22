News18 Evening Digest: How Panneerselvam’s Claim on Jayalalithaa’s Death is Turning Out to be a Zero-Sum Game for Him and Other Stories

How Panneerselvam’s Claim on Jayalalithaa’s Death is Turning Out to be a Zero-Sum Game for Him

When O Panneerselvam walked out after what seemed like a marathon inquiry on Monday evening at the probe panel on J Jayalalithaa’s death, he must have heaved a sigh—not of relief but exhaustion. READ MORE

‘No One Will Marry Your Kids’: Imran Khan to His Detractors Ahead of No-Confidence Vote

Ahead of the vote of no-confidence Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan warned those planning to vote against him that they risk social disgrace and that no one will marry their children. READ MORE

Vikramaditya Singh, Son of Ex-Min Karan Singh, Quits Cong, Says Party ‘Disconnected’ With J&K’s Realities

Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress leader and grandson of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday announced his resignation from the grand old party and said his views on critical issues related to Jammu and Kashmir don’t align with the party. He also accused the party of remaining “disconnected with ground realities". READ MORE

Delhi Most Polluted Capital in World in 2021, India Home to 11 of 15 Most Polluted Cities in Asia

A world Air Quality report dubbed Delhi as the most polluted capital city in 2021 with the highest average annual PM2.5 concentration. Notably, Delhi topped the list of 107 cities in the world. READ MORE

Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Shift To Their New High-Rise Apartment In Worli; Details Inside

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her recent show The Fame Game. After leaving her fans awestruck with her performance in the show, the actor is now trending on social media for buying an apartment in Worli. She has surprised her fans with her extravagant purchase. She has recently moved into her new house, a high-rise apartment on the 29th floor with a sea-view at Worli, reported Pinkvilla. READ MORE

Not European Theatre, India and Japan Must Worry about Russia-China Tango

Annual summits between India and Japan which had been interrupted by the COVID pandemic have resumed with the visit, albeit short, of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to India (March 19-20). Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted Kishida has been to India before in his capacity as Japan’s Foreign Minister and is therefore familiar with the various dimensions of our ties. His visit has come at a moment when the Western alliance and Russia are on a collision course that is shaking the foundations of the existing global system already under challenge by China. READ MORE

