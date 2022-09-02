News18 Evening Digest: How the Navy’s Floating Airfields Stack Up Against Each Other and Other Stories

INS Vikrant vs INS Vikramaditya: How the Navy’s Floating Airfields Stack Up Against Each Other

India on Friday formally commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a culmination of 17 years of construction and tests. INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history and houses state-of-the-art automation features. It has been built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore at the Cochin Shipyard.

Ktaka Muruga Mutt Chief Arrested LIVE: Shivamurthy Sent to 4-day Police Custody in Sexual Abuse Case

Murugha Math's Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was sent to police custody till September 5, the Chitradurga District Sessions Court announced on Friday. He was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

Issued in 1646, How Lokamudra on Indian Navy’s New Ensign Salutes Shivaji Maharaj’s Naval Prowess

Indian Navy on Friday got a new ensign, shedding a trace of its colonial past on the representational flag of the force and drawing from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. An ensign is essentially a flag bearing a particular design that is carried by vessels or formation of a naval force, indicating its identity and denotes nationality, especially in the high seas.

PM Launches Infra Projects Worth Rs 3,800 Cr in K’taka, Says ‘New India Land of New Opportunities’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said 'New India' is the "land of new opportunities", pointing towards the commissioning of the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the navy. The prime minister said while this was a proud moment for all citizens, it was in line with India's thrust towards development of state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Madhuri Dixit Starrer the Fame Game’s Second Season Cancelled? Here’s What We Know

Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game was a massive success. The thriller drama series that was helmed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi in prominent roles. Since the web series garnered such positive responses from the viewers and critics alike, eager fans were quite stoked about the second season. Now in the latest turn of events, OTT streaming giant Netflix has reportedly shelved the second season from its catalogue.

‘This Simply Can’t Continue’ – Former India Cricketer Comes Down Heavily on Non-performing Player

Although India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs, their top order remained a concern going into the Super Four stage. Earlier India became the second team to qualify for the Super Fours after beating Hong Kong. Nonetheless, the top order was slow with skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both failing to hit the big shots on a consistent basis. As a result, India were just 70 runs at the halfway mark against a weak side like Hong Kong. In the end, it was Suryakumar Yadav who had to play a blinder of a knock to seal the deal for India.

