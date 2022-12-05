News18 Evening Digest: How Will Cong, AAP Perform? Pollsters to Predict Voters' Mood Today and Other Stories

Pollsters to Predict Voters’ Mood Today, ‘Not Detained, Not in US’, Says Gangster Goldy Brar and other stories only on evening digest.

Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls Live Updates: Can BJP Retain Power? How Will Cong, AAP Perform? Pollsters to Predict Voters’ Mood Today

Pollsters will soon gear up and predict the outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results. Similarly, exit polls for the Delhi MCD elections will also start coming in soon. On Monday evening, elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will come to an end as voting for the second phase will conclude. The results of exit polls will be shown after 6.30 pm. READ MORE

‘Not Detained, Not in US’, Says Gangster Goldy Brar; ‘Why Did Punjab CM Mann Lie’, Asks Opposition

In an embarrassment for the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, a purported interview of gangster Goldy Brar has surfaced, in which he has denied his detention by the United States (US) authorities. News18 has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. READ MORE

‘If Any Hindu is Targeted After This…’: On Lapid’s Remark, ‘The Kashmir Files’ Director Vivek Agnihotri Flags LeT Threat to Kashmiri Pandits

The controversy over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s comment in connection to the movie The Kashmir Files seems to grow out of proportion. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Monday tweeted twice, in what he termed as “cause" and “effect" of the remarks made by Nadav Lapid at a film festival in Goa on ‘The Kashmir Files’. READ MORE

Akshay Kumar to Be Back As Raju in Hera Pheri 3, Claims Report; Trouble for Kartik Aaryan?

Here’s some good news for all Hera Pheri 3 fans! While it was earlier reported that Akshay Kumar will no longer be a part of the superhit franchise, a recent report by Pinkvilla has now claimed that Akshay might return as Raju in the movie. Reportedly, Akshay and Firoz Nadiadwala met multiple times over the last few days ‘to sort out differences’. READ MORE

‘…That’s the Main Cause Why this Game Gone Away’: Dinesh Karthik Dissects Behind India’s 1-wicket Loss

Team India on Sunday lost their second consecutive overseas ODI game on Sunday, suffering a 1-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in Dhaka. The game marked the return of all the big-ticket players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, who were rested after the T20 World Cup in Australia. But the nearly full-strength side was easily dominated by the potent Bangladesh attack with former captain Shakib Al Hasan picking up a five-wicket haul. It was KL Rahul’s 70-ball 73 that helped India post 186 on the board. READ MORE

Hansika Motwani Marries Sohael Kathuriya; Actor in Tears During Sindoor Ceremony; Videos Go Viral

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday, December 4, at a grand wedding ceremony which took place at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. The first pictures and videos of the couple as bride and groom have surfaced on social media. READ MORE

