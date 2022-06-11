News18 Evening Digest: Howrah Clash Worsens, Two Dead in Ranchi, Poonch Town Shut and Other Stories

Howrah Clash Worsens, Two Dead in Ranchi, Poonch Town Shut: Friday Stir Over ‘Prophet Remark Row’ Spills to Day 2

Restrictions have been imposed in several parts of the country over Friday’s protests that erupted against the Prophet Muhammad row as agitators demanded action and arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal. READ MORE

Respite from Heat Wave as Southwest Monsoon Gains Momentum, Marks Its Onset Over Mumbai With Heavy Rains

After a slow and steady start, the southwest monsoon has begun to gain strength and marked its onset over Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday. In a piece of good news, the conditions are turning favourable for its further progress into Gujarat, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and more parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next few days. READ MORE

Who is Kartikeya Sharma, Media Baron Who Sank Ajay Maken’s Rajya Sabha Dreams, Ruined Congress Plans

Apolitical debut that saw a nail-biting contest has brought media baron Kartikeya Sharma into the limelight again as he defeated Congress veteran Ajay Maken to be elected straight to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. READ MORE

As Small States Lead Covid Booster Dose Coverage, A Look at Why the Drive Failed to Take Off in India

According to data collated by ORF, a Delhi-based independent think tank, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana have seen the most growth in the uptake of booster doses between April 15 and June 10. READ MORE

Nushrratt Bharuchha’s Janhit Mein Jaari Earns Rs 43 Lakh On Day 1 | Deets Inside

Nushrratt Baruchha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari was released on June 10 and gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and critics. However, looks the like film failed to rule the box office on its opening day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Janhit Mein Jaari collected Rs 43 lakh on Friday on 542 screens across the country. However, the earnings of the movie are expected to rise over the weekend. READ MORE

From June 15, State-Run Luxury Buses to Travel from Punjab to Delhi Airport – Details Here

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced the start of luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi from June 15. “We have got the mandate of the people to serve the state by eliminating the mafia. Our government has already curbed the liquor mafia through our new excise policy and today I am happy to announce that now the transport mafia will also be a thing of the past”, the chief minister said in a video message while announcing the start of the Volvo bus service. READ MORE

