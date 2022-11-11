News18 Evening Digest: I am Not a Terrorist, Nalini Sriharan Tells News18 as SC Releases Rajiv Gandhi Killers and Other Stories

I am Not a Terrorist, Nalini Sriharan Tells News18 as SC Releases Rajiv Gandhi Killers, Bengaluru’s Flight of Fancy Lands at Kempegowda Airport’s T2, and other news on Evening digest.

Exclusive | I am Not a Terrorist, Nalini Sriharan Tells News18 as SC Releases Rajiv Gandhi Killers

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered premature release of Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. READ MORE

Bengaluru’s Flight of Fancy Lands at Kempegowda Airport’s T2: Easy for Travel & On the Eyes Too | Here’s How

Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq m of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made using indigenous technology. The passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. READ MORE

Govt vs Guv: Why 3 Chief Ministers in South India Have Declared War on the Raj Bhavan

Taking a leaf out of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee’s book, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued orders to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed-to-be-university for art and culture. READ MORE

Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Case: SC Extends Protection of ‘Shivling’ Area Till Further Orders

The Supreme Court on Friday extended protection of an area where a “Shivling” was found in Gyanvapi premises till further orders. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard a plea in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a “Shivling” was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered. READ MORE

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46 After Collapsing in Gym

Television actor Anand Vir Surryavanshi, better known as Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in the industry has died. The actor, who was seen in shows such as Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Sufiyana Ishq Mera, died at the age of 46. It is reported that he collapsed in the gym while working out. However, there has been no confirmation on the reports yet. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and two children. READ MORE

The Clock is Ticking: 48 Hrs On, US Midterm Election Results Still Up in the Air | News18 Explains Delay

It’s a cliffhanger that has everyone hooked. Forty-eight hours after many polls closed, the balance of power in the US Congress following Tuesday’s midterm elections is still up in the air, with several key races yet to be called. READ MORE

World Diabetes Day 2022: Ayurvedic Tips To Follow To Reverse Prediabetes

“According to Ayurveda, the main cause of diabetes is ‘eating at will’, something that everybody is guilty of committing once in a while. In the Ayurvedic language, it is caused by Agni or digestive fire. However, like all other ailments, diabetes too can be prevented by making a couple of adjustments and changes in life,” says Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here