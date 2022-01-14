News18 Evening Digest: IED Recovered from Ghazipur Market, BMC's WhatsApp Chatbot Launched & Other Top Stories

IED Recovered in Ghazipur Flower Market Had RDX, Ammonium Nitrate: NSG Chief

Days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, an unattended bag containing an IED device was found at Ghazipur flower market on Friday and was later diffused. The security apparatus in the city is on high alert in the run-up to the event. NSG Director General MA Ganapathy told ANI, “the Bomb Disposal Squad prima facie found chemical compounds like RDX and ammonium nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur." READ MORE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday virtually launched the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ‘WhatsApp chatbot’ here for over 80 different services. The BMC said that through the chatbot, information about more than 80 services and facilities provided by it will be easily available to citizens on their mobiles through WhatsApp number 8999228999. READ MORE

A 45-year-old man died here and another sustained injuries after a motorcycle carrying them collided head-on with a vehicle in the convoy of Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui, a senior police officer said on Friday. Rymbui was on his way to attend a high-level meeting on the law and order situation when the motorcycle, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into one of the convoy vehicles around 1.30 pm on Thursday on National Highway-44 near Khera, the officer said. READ MORE

India captain Virat Kohli continues to lash out at the Decision Review System (DRS) after yet another close call went against his team in the ongoing 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town. On Day 3, Kohli and co courted controversy with their fiery remarks directed at the South African broadcaster SuperSport following a controversial DRS call that overturned an on-field lbw decision. READ MORE

The Chhattisgarh government has issued fresh posting orders to 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including six district collectors, in the state. The order for transfer and posting was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday night, a government official said. READ MORE

A biopic on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is in the works. Producer Mahaveer Jain Friday announced a delightful film on the life of Kapil Sharma under Lyca Productions. The film is titled ‘Funkaar’ and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of ‘Fukrey’ fame. READ MORE

