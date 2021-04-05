News18 Evening Digest: IIT-Guwahati Suspends Student Arrested for Rape of Batchmate and Other Top Stories

Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Resigns After HC Directs CBI to Conduct Probe into Graft Charges

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigned on Monday, hours after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him. READ MORE

IIT-Guwahati Suspends Student Arrested For Alleged Rape of Batch-Mate, 4 Others Being Investigated

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) has suspended the student arrested on the charge of raping a fellow woman student. The student has been suspended from April 4 as recommended by the institute’s Students Disciplinary Committee after prima facie it has been found that he had committed an act that has been considered a serious criminal offence by the judiciary leading to his arrest on April 3, a statement issued by IIT Guwahati said on Monday. READ MORE

With Ramped Up Testing, Contact Tracing & Micro Containment Zones, Delhi Gears up for ‘4th Covid Wave’

As per scientists, the current Covid-19 wave is less severe than the last one, said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday, a day after the capital city recorded over 4,000 cases. “Scientists have said that the current wave of Coronavirus is spreading much faster but it is less severe and the number of deaths is also lower. Samples have been sent to the central lab for genome sequencing for variants,” Jain told the media. READ MORE

Scottish Politician Faces Flak for Claiming Covid Pandemic Was Caused Due to Gay Marriage

A Scottish politician is facing flak after he claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was caused due to gay marriages. Independent candidate from Shetland, Scotland, Peter Tait, recently made the claim the the the deadly Covid-19 virus was “possibly related” to same-sex marriages. READ MORE

BSEB 10th Result 2021: How to Check Bihar Board Matric Results Online, via SMS

The Bihar Board 10th result or BSEB matric result 2020 will be available to download at the official website, bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as well as at news 18.com at 3:30 pm. A virtual media briefing has begun, however, officials are a bit late and yet to join the virtual address. The link will be available at websites only after announcement by the officials. READ MORE