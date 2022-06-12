News18 Evening Digest: 'Illegally Constructed' House of Prayagraj Violence 'Mastermind' Demolished and Other Stories

Prophet Remarks Row: ‘Illegally Constructed’ House of Prayagraj Violence ‘Mastermind’ Demolished | Top Updates

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of Friday’s violence, amid heavy police deployment. A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone-pelting had taken place as well. READ MORE

No Relief from Heatwave in Delhi, Punjab, UP Over Next 2 Days; Rainfall Likely to Continue in These States

Some isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and southeast Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness sweltering heat conditions over the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department of India (IMD) said on Sunday. Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds. READ MORE

BJP’s ‘Return Gift to Rioters’ vs SP’s ‘Custodial Torture’ After Video Shared of UP Cops ‘Beating Up Protesters’

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, shared a video on Saturday showing UP policemen thrashing some men in prison. The men could be seen pleading for mercy while being beaten repeatedly with canes. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices: Are Fuel Rates Going To Increase Now As Crude Oil Getting Costlier?

Although petrol and diesel prices in India have been staying unchanged since May 21 when the central government cut the excise duty, international crude oil prices are on the rise. The Brent crude price on May 21 had stood at around $110 a barrel, which has now jumped to $122 per barrel. Oil marketing companies in India are refraining from aligning the retail fuel prices to the current crude oil prices due to the already high inflation prevailing in the country. READ MORE

118 Stitches on Woman’s Face After Being Attacked by Paper Cutter for Resisting Sexual Assault in Bhopal

Awoman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal underwent surgery and received up to 118 stitches on her face after a group of men attacked her with a paper cutter when she resisted their attempts to sexually assault her, police said. The incident occurred in Bhopal’s TT Nagar neighbourhood on Friday. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt Go for Lunch Date with Mom Soni Razdan in London; See Pic

Today is a Sunday, and most of us celebrate the day by spending most time with our families. It is exactly what even actress Soni Razdan seems to be doing. She made her Sunday better by going for lunch with daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and shared a picture from their lunch date on her Instagram handle. READ MORE

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Insta Post Almost Confirms His Relationship Rumours With Navya Naveli Nanda

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who was last seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan, is an avid social media user and he often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life on social media. The actor is currently shooting for his next project and he shared an interesting video of his shoot life on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actor posted a clip from the sets of his next film.The video has caught everyone’s attention as it has his rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda connection. The new posts have almost confirmed the duo’s rumoured relationship. READ MORE

