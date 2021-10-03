News18 Evening Digest: Illegally Constructed Temple in South Delhi to Be Demolished: Delhi Govt to HC & Other Top Stories

Illegally Constructed Temple in South Delhi to Be Demolished: Delhi Govt to HC

The city government has informed the Delhi High Court that authorities plan to demolish an illegally constructed temple in South Delhi’s Defence Colony. The Delhi government’s submission was made when a plea seeking removal of encroachment in front of a property came up for hearing before the court. Justice Rekha Palli issued notice and sought response of the Delhi government, DCP (South), Hauz Khas on the petition filed by the property’s owner . The court asked the authorities to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 8. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Why Long-Time Ally Pakistan Is Facing US Sanctions Heat

Stock-taking in the US of the disastrous ending to its two-decade campaign in Afghanistan has led to questions being asked of the role played by Pakistan in the Taliban’s return to power. A group of US senators have now backed a Bill that seeks an inquiry into Pakistan’s role in the return of the Taliban, recommending sanctions for any entities that are found to have helped the group. READ MORE

UK PM Johnson Says Immigration Will Not Solve Fuel, Gas, Food Crises

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not return to “uncontrolled immigration" to solve fuel, gas and Christmas food crises, suggesting for the first time that such strains were related to Britain’s departure from the European Union. At the start of his Conservative Party’s conference, Johnson was again forced to defend his government against complaints from those unable to get petrol for their cars, retailers warning of Christmas shortages, and gas companies struggling with a spike in wholesale prices. READ MORE

Hina Khan Visits Her Father’s Grave on Her Birthday, Pens Heartbreaking Note

Actress Hina Khan suddenly lost her father due to a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The actress, who was in Srinagar shooting for a music video rushed to Mumbai after hearing the news. She also tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate herself during that time. On Sunday, Hina turned 34. However, instead of celebrating the occasion in a conventional way, Hina visited her dad’s grave. She also wrote an emotional note on Instagram. READ MORE

Glenn Maxwell Names His Top-5 Picks for T20 Cricket ahead of T20 World Cup

Top Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has picked Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, West Indies’ destructive batsman Andre Russell, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, legendary Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and express pace bowler Shaun Tait as the top-five players in the shortest format of the game ever, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to commence later this month in UAE and Oman. READ MORE

Manoj Bajpayee’s Father RK Bajpayee Passes Away at 83, Funeral to Be Held in Delhi

Padmashree awardee and actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father R.K. Bajpayee passed away in the age of 83 year on Sunday morning. According to reports, Manoj’s father condition was very critical for the past few days. A few days ago, the actor had rushed to Delhi from Kerala, where he was shooting for a project. According to a statement by the actor’s spokesperson, the funeral will be held at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat at 1.30 PM. The actor has also requested for privacy for him and his family. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.