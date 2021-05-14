News18 Evening Digest: Imported Sputnik V to Cost Rs 995 Per Jab; B1.617.2 Variant Spreads Rapidly in Parts of UK and Other Top Stories

Imported Sputnik V Jab to Cost Rs 995 Per Shot, Made-in-India Doses May be Cheaper

As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch Sputnik V vaccine has started and the first dose was administered in Hyderabad on Friday. The supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will start from Indian manufacturing partners subsequently. The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 plus 5 per cent GST per dose with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins. Read More

Surge Tests, Vaccine Measures as B1.617.2 Covid-19 Variant Spreads Rapidly in Parts of UK

The case numbers related to the B1.617.2 variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, have more than doubled within a week in the UK, resulting in further surge testing and enhanced vaccine measures to be deployed in parts of the country where the strain is beginning to spread increasingly rapidly. Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday that its latest analysis shows the number of cases of the highly transmissible variant first detected in Maharashtra has risen from 520 last week to 1,313 cases this week. Read More

IMD Issues Warning Against Cyclone Building up Over Arabian Sea, 5 States Prepare for May 16 Hit

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings to five coastal states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, against a low-pressure intensifying into a cyclone by May 16. Consequently, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of cyclone “Tauktae". NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Read More

How to ‘Manage’ Covid-Triggered Black Fungus? Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Answers all FAQs

As cases of black fungus or mucormycosis are increasingly come to light across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday took to Twitter, advising people on how to manage the rare infection. “#Mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘#BlackFungus’ has been observed in a number of #COVID19 patients recently. Awareness & early diagnosis can help curb the spread of the fungal infection. Here’s how to detect & manage it,” he tweeted along with four slides. Read More

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ is Among His Worst Rated Films on IMDb

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has seemingly failed to strike the right cords with the watchers. After the movie opted for a hybrid release model, there was the option to watch it from the comfort of one’s home. However, the ratings on IMDb suggest that it did not impress those who watched it as it secured a low rating of 2.5 out of 10, becoming one of Salman’s lowest rated films. Read More

‘Prioritise Life’: Petition to Cancel Olympics Submitted in Tokyo

Japan’s government is expected to widen a virus state of emergency Friday, just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, as campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures urging the Games be scrapped. With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders until the end of May, three more regions — including northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon — are set to join them. The widening emergency, aimed at combatting a fourth wave which is putting Japan’s medical system under strain, comes with public opinion firmly opposed to holding the Games this summer, fearing further infections. Read More

