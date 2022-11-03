News18 Evening Digest: Imran Khan Shot At During Rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad, Delhi-NCR Residents Believe Farm Fires Primary Cause of Air Pollution & Other Stories

As many as 53 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents believe stubble burning in neighbouring states is the “primary cause” of spiralling air pollution in the region, according to a survey. The survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles is based on responses from 20,000 residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. 61 per cent respondents were men while 39 per cent were women. READ MORE

Fraught with political and, now mortal, peril, Imran Khan’s journey from one of international cricket’s biggest stars to Pakistan prime minister has been a rough one. Khan, who was wounded in the shin when his convoy was shot at on Thursday, is out of danger now and has said “Allah (Almighty God) has given me another life and I will fight back”. READ MORE

Aeverely injured patient was seen lying on the floor of a hospital ward in a video going viral on social media. The clip is from a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, wherein the patient could be seen unconscious, and a dog was seen licking his blood from the floor. The video sparked at outrage among many, after which four hospital staffers were suspended. READ MORE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process for Aryabhata Ganit Challenge (AGC) 2022. The board has invited applications from students of Classes 8 to 10. CBSE is conducting the AGC to focus on the extent to which children are able to apply mathematics in their daily life. READ MORE

If you are familiar with cats’ behaviour, then you must surely be aware of their inquisitive nature. And, one such cute video of an inquisitive feline learning how to use the treadmill has gone viral on the internet. In the viral video, a young girl is seen teaching her four-legged companion the trick to walk on the treadmill. READ MORE

