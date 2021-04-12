News18 Evening Digest: India Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine for Emergency Use, Maha Postpones State Board Exams & Other Top Stories

India Approves Emergency Use of Russia’s Sputnik V: 5 Things to Know About This Covid-19 Vaccine

Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia against Covid-19 on Monday received approval from India for its emergency use. The clearance decision has been taken by Subject Expert Committee (SEC) at a time when the country is witnessing daily surge in infection cases. India currently manufactures two vaccines – Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. If approved by India’s regulator DGCI, Sputnik V will become the third vaccine to be used in the country. READ MORE

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed to May and June, Announces Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has postponed the Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Board exams scheduled to be held in April. Now the Maharashtra Board 10th exams will be held in June while the class 12 exams will be conducted in May. READ MORE

Amid Rampant Virus Spread, Maha CM Uddhav Asks Health Dept to Demand Vaccines from Other States

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state health department to demand vaccines from other states. After fresh stock of anti-Covid 19 vaccines were made available by the Mumbai civic body, the halted vaccination drive resumed at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in the megapolis from Monday. READ MORE

‘A Lion Always Comes Alone’: Will Jagan Sister Sharmila’s New Party Stir up Telangana Politics?

The date is set. On July 8, 2021, YS Sharmila Reddy will officially float a political party in Telangana on the birth anniversary of her late father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. For someone who has largely remained behind the towering shadows of YSR, and her brother, Jagan Mohan Reddy, 47-year-old Sharmila’s political ambitions have stunned many. READ MORE

Bengaluru Woman Seeks Divorce After Husband Turns Escort Following Job Loss

A 24-year-old Bengaluru-based woman has sought divorce from her husband of two years after the latter started working as a commercial sex worker and hid his new profession from his wife. The man, a 27-year-old BPO employee had lost his job during the lockdown and to earn money, then signed up to be a male escort. The Vanitha Sahayavani (women’s helpline) of Bengaluru police had even counselled the couple to get over their differences but the duo could not settle their issues and are now headed for a mutually-consented divorce. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Asks if ‘Happy Monday’ is an Oxymoron With Latest Pic

Anushka Sharma has recently gone back to work after the birth of her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli. On Monday, Anushka shared a gorgeous picture from a set with a caption that fans found relatable. She wrote, “Is happy Monday an oxymoron?” Anushka could be seen grinning from ear to ear. READ MORE

