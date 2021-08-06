News18 Evening Digest: India, China Pull Out Troops From Gogra Heights in Ladakh & Other Top Stories

India, China Pull Out Troops From Gogra Heights in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops have completed the process of disengagement in the disputed region of Gogra Heights in Eastern Ladakh following the twelfth round of talks between the Corps Commanders on July 31 that were held at Chushul Moldo. READ MORE

Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Loses in 65kg Semi-final; Will Contest For Bronze Now

India wrestler Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 5-12 in the men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final, failing to qualify for the gold medal bout on Friday. Bajrang will now contest for the bronze medal on Saturday. READ MORE

Head of Afghanistan Govt Media Department Assassinated Days After Taliban’s ‘Warning’

The Taliban shot dead the head of the Afghan government’s media information centre Friday at a mosque in the capital, the ministry said, days after warning they would target senior administration officials in retaliation for increased air strikes. READ MORE

Rare White Fungus Abscess Detected in Brain of Covid Recovered Patient in Hyderabad

A rare case of white fungus or Aspergillus forming an abscess in the brain of a Covid recovered patient has been reported from Hyderabad. The concerned patient had recovered from Covid-19 in May this year and had formed weakness of limbs and speech difficulty. A scan of the brain revealed clot-like formations that did not diminish even after taking medications. It was only after surgery that doctors found that white fungus had formed an abscess in the patient’s brain. READ MORE

In a First, Dowry Death Accused Dismissed from Service in Kerala; Warning to All Officials, Says Minister

The Kerala government on Friday dismissed a government official and dowry death accused Kiran Kumar from service, the first such initiative in a state to curb dowry cases. Kumar’s wife, Vismaya, allegedly facing dowry harassment by her in-laws, was found hanging in their house. Kiran Kumar, an inspector with the motor vehicles department, was found guilty under the dowry prohibition act after a department inquiry. READ MORE

It’s Official: MS Dhoni No Longer Has an Official Twitter Account; Blue Tick Removed

Twitter has removed the blue tick from MS Dhoni‘s official handle after his account remained inactive for months. He last tweeted on January 8, 2021 and his tweets were were going down since 2018. Even he shared news of his retirement on Instagram and not on Twitter. Dhoni was among many Indian cricketers who were abused online or trolled, it seems this may have provoked MSD to abstain from the micro-blogging site altogether, he has been quite active on Instagram. READ MORE

