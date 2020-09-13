News18 Evening Digest: India-China Tensions, GDP, Covid-19 Top Monsoon Session Agenda and Other Top Stories

India-China Tension, GDP Slump, Covid-19 in Focus as Parliament Panel Finalises Agenda for Monsoon Session

India-China faceoff, the slump in GDP growth, the situation of the economy and migrant crisis are some of the key issues that are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which will begin from Monday. The agenda for the session was decided during a business advisory committee meeting called by the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday. While the government said that the issues for discussion would be finalised on Tuesday when the BAC will meet again, the schedule for the next two days has been decided. READ MORE

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Brain Behind MNREGA, Passes Away

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, whose recent resignation from the RJD founded and headed by Lalu Prasad left political waters in Bihar a stir, passed away on Sunday, a day after he fell critically ill and was put on a ventilator. Singh, who was admitted at AIIMS, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday and followed it up with an open letter, addressed to Prasad's arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations about his future moves. READ MORE

Manjhi 2.0: Bihar Man Digs 3 Km-long Canal in 30 Years to Bring Rainwater to His Village

Remember the story of Dashrath Manjhi from Bihar who worked for 22 years to carve out a path in the hills after his wife died falling off the mountain? In a similar story, a man from Gaya has dug a canal to carry water from the hills to the village for irrigation purposes. Working for the past 30 years, Laungi Bhuiyan has single-handedly carved out a 3-km long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village, Kothilawa in Lahthua area of Gaya in Bihar. READ MORE

Allu Arjun Spotted on Outing with Friends and Family, Fans Love His Rugged Look

Allu Arjun was recently snapped on an outing with his family and friends to the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. The actor's pics were shared on social media and fans can't get over his rugged look and beefed up physique. Arjun sported casual wear on jungle safari with his close ones. Admirers mobbed the star for pictures as they recognised him. Arjun did not shy away from giving them selfies. READ MORE

S Sreesanth's Seven-year Ban Ends, Says Has 5-7 Years of Cricket Left in Him

India fast bowler S Sreesanth's ban for involvement in spot-fixing came to an end, concluding his seven-year punishment, that was originally meant to be a life ban. The 37-year-old took to social media and said, "I'm completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even (if) it's just practice." READ MORE

Pfizer, BioNTech Propose Expanding Phase 3 Covid-19 Vaccine Trial to 44,000 Volunteers

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Saturday proposed to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their Phase 3 pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants while increasing the diversity of the trial population. The initial target figure for the trial was up to 30,000 participants, which the companies said they expect to reach by next week. READ MORE