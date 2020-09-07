News18 Evening Digest: India Enters ‘Hypersonic Regime’, Rhea's Bogus Prescription Charge Against Sushant Singh's Sister

A Giant Leap: India Enters ‘Hypersonic Regime’ With Successful Flight Test

The first successful test of a Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle or HSTDV -which can be used for futuristic missile system and aircraft - was conducted on Monday off the coast of Odisha. So far, Russia, China and the US have been developing hypersonic test vehicles. Defence research organisation DRDO, which conducted today's test, called it a "historic mission", which was "a giant leap in indigenous defence technologies”. READ MORE

China Sneers ‘Never Recognized So-called Arunachal Pradesh’ After ‘Kidnapping’ of Five Indian Men

China on Monday adopted a decidedly unfriendly posture to the Indian Army’s question asking if five civilians who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh days ago were in the custody of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). China has never recognised the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh, which is China's south Tibet region”, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty Files FIR Against Sushant Singh's Sister Over Bogus Prescription of Psychotropic Drugs

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against Priyanka Singh, sister of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including others for allegedly sharing bogus medical prescription for the late actor. The prescriptions allegedly enabled the actor to access anxiety medication that cannot be prescribed electronically. "Sushant died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances," Rhea Chakraborty said in her complaint. READ MORE

Murder Suspect Lynched in Front of Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

In a shocking incident, a mob caught hold of a murder suspect who was trying to flee the scene and thrashed him to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Monday morning in the presence of policemen. Several policemen in riot gear were present and some were seen trying to stop the attack but the blows did not stop even when the man stopped moving. READ MORE

High Hopes in Small Vials: China Firms Display Coronavirus Vaccines for First Time

China has put its homegrown coronavirus vaccines on display for the first time, as the country where the contagion was discovered looks to shape the narrative surrounding the pandemic. High hopes hang on the small vials of liquid on show at a Beijing trade fair this week -- vaccine candidates produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm. Neither has hit the market yet but the makers hope they will be approved after all-important phase 3 trials as early as year-end. READ MORE

PUBG Fans Carry Out Funeral Procession for Banned Game, Chant 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' | WATCH

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds known as PUBG has been banned in India. Gamers are having a tough time dealing with the sudden departure of one of the most popular multiplayer games to have ever existed in the country. But now, fans of the game have taken their love to another level by bidding goodbye to their favourite game by literally carrying out a funeral procession for PUBG. READ MORE