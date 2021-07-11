News18 Evening Digest: India Evacuates Officials from Kandahar; NIA Arrests 6 in Kashmir and Other Top Stories

India Evacuates Diplomats, Security Personnel from Kandahar Consulate as Taliban Advances

India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, they said. Read More

NIA Raids in Kashmir In Connection With Terror Funding Cases; 6 Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted fresh multiple raids in different areas of Anantnag district of south Kashmir and Srinagar early Sunday morning regarding alleged links to several terror funding cases. The NIA raided several residential houses in Achhabal, Sansuma and Pushroo Nowgam areas of Anantnag in Shangas Assembly constituency. Five, including two brothers, Umar Bhat (shopkeeper) and Owais Bhat (medical laboratory technician), were arrested during the searches, which were also facilitated by the Jammu Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The other three were identified as Tanveer Bhat, Javed Mir (shopkeepers) and Zeeshan Malik (chemist). Read More

‘Not Poll Jumlas’: Kejriwal’s 4 Guarantees in Poll-Bound Uttarakhand to Power Up AAP Strategy

From Punjab to now Uttarakhand, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s latest poll plank seems to be provision of electricity in poll-bound states where the party hopes to consolidate its footprint. In Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun on Sunday, Kejriwal made four big-ticket announcements to woo voters ahead of the 2022 elections — 300 units of free electricity, free power for farmers, waiver of old bills and 24-hour electricity supply. Read More

Tripura CM Biplab Deb Sends Pineapples to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as Return Gift

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb sent 100 cartons of Kew pineapples as return gift to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had sent him Haribhanga mangoes last week. “There are 100 packets and each packet has four pineapples each weighing 700 to 800 grams. Therefore, there are around 700-800 kilogram of pineapples which we handed over to Udot Jha, Assistant High Commissioner of India, Chittagong, Bangladesh. They will be handed over to the Prime Minister (Bangladesh) tomorrow. The pineapples are the Kew variety,” said TK Chakma, director Industry and commerce, Tripura. Read More

Medical Students to be Trained in Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that medical students will have to undertake a compulsory one-week internship on any of the electives — Ayurveda, Unani, yoga, Siddha, homeopathy, and Sowa Rigpa. As per the new draft guidelines, every medical candidate will have to undergo the compulsory rotating internship after passing the final Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) exam, following which they will be granted the degree. Read More

Tom Cruise Trolled for Looking ‘Old’ as He Attends Wimbledon Finals

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise attended the women’s finals at Wimbledon on Saturday alongside English actor and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell as well as another co-star, Pom Klementieff, from upcoming actioner Mission: Impossible 7. According to Fox News, Atwell and Crusie reportedly grew close while filming Mission: Impossible 7 and were photographed arriving at the Grand Slam tournament at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. At the event, the 59-year-old Cruise could be seen wearing a three-piece blue suit and a tie to complement his co-stars from MI: 7. Read More

Billionaire Blastoff: World’s Richest are Riding Their Own Rockets Into Space

Two billionaires are putting everything on the line this month to ride their own rockets into space. It’s intended to be a flashy confidence boost for customers seeking their own short joyrides. The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of space — 55 miles to 66 miles (88 kilometers to 106 kilometers) up, pitting Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson against the world’s richest man, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here