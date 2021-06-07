News18 Evening Digest: Free Vaccine for All, Centre to Handle Inoculation Process from June 21, Says PM Modi & Other Top Stories

Free Vaccine for All, Centre to Handle Inoculation Process from June 21: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his address to the nation said that from June 21, the Centre will provide free vaccines to the states for all citizens above the age of 18 years. READ MORE

Heavy Rain Warning in Coastal Maharashtra; CM Uddhav Thackeray Asks Officials to Stay Alert

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the state administration to stay alert and be prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state during this week. The CM in a statement said patients, including of COVID-19, should not face any hurdle in their treatment. READ MORE

Beaten up ‘Mercilessly’ by Men from Antiguan Police, Alleges Mehul Choksi, Reveals Details About Rumoured Girlfriend

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is a key accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB loan fraud case in India, on Monday said he was brutally thrashed by some men who claimed to be from Antiguan Police on May 23. The 62-year-old businessman is currently facing a court case in Dominica for illegally entering into the island country from Antigua, where he had been living as a citizen since 2018. READ MORE

Fact-check: No, PM Modi’s Photo Was Not Dropped from UP BJP’s Twitter Handle

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a rumour was spread that the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly removed from the banner image in the official Twitter handle of UP BJP after “differences” brew between the state and central leadership of the party. READ MORE

Death Toll Hits 17, Thousands Homeless as Sri Lanka Reels Under Floods

Army relief workers in aluminium dinghies handed out rice and other food to residents in submerged parts of the Sri Lankan capital as the death toll from monsoon floods across the country rose to 17 Monday. The monsoon hits the South Asian country twice a year, bringing vital rain for irrigation and hydro-power generation, but it can be deadly and destructive. READ MORE

Under Water, On Beaches: How Lakshadweep Locals Are Protesting ‘Anti-People’ Policies Amid Lockdown

Residents of Lakshadweep held demonstrations by holding placards outside their homes and even under water as part of its 12-hour hunger strike on Monday in protest against the island administration for its “anti-people" reform measures. READ MORE

‘I Feel Genuinely Sorry for Ollie Robinson Being Suspended,’ Says R Ashwin

India spinner R Ashwin said he felt sorry for Ollie Robinson, who was suspended from international cricket after sexist and racist tweets from 2012-13 emerged. Ashwin said the suspension ‘is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media generation’. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here