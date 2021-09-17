News18 Evening Digest: India Likely to Reach 2.5 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Mark Today and Other Top Stories

On PM Modi’s Birthday, India Set to Smash its Vaccination Record, May Cross 2.5 Crore Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with several states aim to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s birthday on Friday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of vaccine inoculations on the day. By the time this story was published, total inoculations had already crossed 2 crore. Read More

‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab’: On Sidhu’s Video Message, AAP’s Raghav Chadha Makes Controversial Counter

Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Raghav Chadha hit out at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu and called him ‘Rakhi Sawant’ of politics on Friday. In the video, Sidhu was seen talking about the exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices on crops where Minimum Support Price is announced. Sidhu called out AAP for withdrawing private APMC mandis in the national capital. Read More

MP BJP Workers Cut 71-Feet Syringe-shaped Cake to Celebrate PM Modi’s Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday. Marking the occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers cut a 71-feet-long cake in the shape of the vaccine syringe at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Several party workers could be seen wearing white t-shirts and masks, with a slogan and PM Modi’s photo on them. Speaking about the celebration, a BJP worker told news agency ANI, “We are viewing it as a day of service to people. A total of 71 people have pledged to donate blood today. Even the cake was 71-feet long." Read More

Rajasthan Cops Arrest Gas Agency Operator for Spying for Pakistan’s ISI

The Rajasthan Intelligence and Military Intelligence have arrested an operator of the Indane Gas Agency on charges of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said on Friday. The accused Sandeep Kumar (30) is a resident of the Narhad village in Jhunjhunu district. Read More

‘Dad, Mom, I’m back!’: Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After 90-day Mission

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth Friday after completing the country’s longest-ever crewed mission, the latest landmark in Beijing’s drive to become a major space power. The capsule carrying the trio deployed its parachute and landed in the Gobi desert at 1:34 pm local time (0534 GMT). “It feels very good to be back!," Tang Hongbo told state broadcaster CCTV after the 90-day mission, a record for China. Read More

TCS, Infosys, IT Companies On Hiring Spree: 120% Salary Hike, Bonus to Joinees. Know Why

With the onset of this pandemic in 2020, many sectors bore the brunt, so much so, many sectors carried out massive layoffs but now we are over 1.5 years after this pandemic, some good news from some sectors have started pouring in. According to experts when we are staring at the possibility of the third wave, it seems India Inc is gradually coming out from the cautious mode and are aggressively hiring the young talent and giving increments to their employees- thanks to the technology transformation necessitated by this tiny virus. Read More

