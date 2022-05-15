News18 Evening Digest: India Make Badminton History with 3-0 Win over Indonesia to Lift Maiden Thomas Cup and Other Stories

BJP in Huddle, AAP’s Entry, Cong Turmoil, Owaisi Crawling in: 2022 Polls on Mind, Action Begins in Gujarat

The poll bugle to secure the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state of Gujarat has been sounded with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) undertaking a two-day strategy and organisation meet, Chintan Shivir, in Ahmedabad from Sunday. READ MORE

Congress’s Chintan Shivir to End All its Chintaas? Voters Will Give the Answer in Upcoming Elections

First, to deal with the crumbling organisation. In reference to demands of the G23 and also other party workers, the party has set a timeline to fill all vacancies within a maximum of 120 days. In fact, many members of G23 had made the point that vacancies pending for long meant that no work was happening on ground. READ MORE

India Make Badminton History with 3-0 Win over Indonesia to Lift Maiden Thomas Cup

The Indian men’s team etched their name in the history books as they won the Thomas Cup title for the first time with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Praises South Stars, Says Bollywood Star Kids Look Like ‘Boiled Eggs’

Kangana Ranaut and her views on nepotism are known to all. The actress has often sparked debate after her comments on nepotism or star kids. Once again, Kangana Ranaut is making headlines as she attacked star kids in a recent interview and called them ‘boiled eggs’. READ MORE

Ketaki Chitale’s ‘Hell is Waiting’ FB Post Irks Pawar as She Lands Up in Jail. But Who is This Marathi Actor?

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale has been sent to police custody on Sunday till May 18 after she was arrested for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The verse she posted allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar’s health issues and his demeanour. READ MORE

Isabgol in Ice Cream? Netizens are Shocked that ‘Amul Isabcool’ Exists

Amul just introduced a new variant of its Isabcool ice cream and netizens are just discovering that it has Isabgol, a common laxative used in Indian households. While a few felt that they would like to try it, many were repelled by the idea of an ice cream fortified with laxative. A Twitter user posted an ad for the product. READ MORE

