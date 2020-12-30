News18 Evening Digest: India May Approve Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Today & Other Top Stories

India May Approve Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Today, Say Sources After UK Grants Emergency Nod

India is likely to grant approval to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Wednesday, after the UK gave its nod to the jab, a top source at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation told News18. After Britain announced that it has approved the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, the Indian government took note of the development. A subject expert committee (SEC) is set to meet on Wednesday at 2pm and the application of the Serum Institute of India (which has a tie-up with the vaccine) seeking Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), will be the sole agenda for discussion. READ MORE

Discussion Underway on Legal MSP Guarantee as Farmers Meet Union Ministers for 6th Round of Talks

The sixth round of talks between the protesting farmer unions and three Central ministers got underway here on Wednesday afternoon to break the over one-month-long deadlock on the recent agri laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of 41 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan. The sixth round of talks between the two sides are being held after a considerable gap. The fifth round of talks was held on December 5. READ MORE

‘Steeped in Communal Poison’: UP’s 'Love Jihad' Law Denounced by Over 100 Retd Bureaucrats, Diplomats

Uttar Pradesh has become the "epicentre of the politics of hate, division and bigotry" and the institutions of governance are "steeped in communal poison," alleged 104 retired civil servants in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The signatories of the letter, including former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao, ex-national security adviser Shivshankar Menon, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, also demanded immediate withdrawal of the anti-conversion ordinance. READ MORE

‘Won’t Get Free Medical Treatment If I Resign’: BJP MP Mansukh Vasava's U-Turn Day After Quitting

BJP MP from Gujarat and former Union minister Mansukh Vasava, who resigned from the party a day earlier and said he would also quit as a Member of Parliament, took back his resignation on Wednesday. Vasava dropped the idea of quitting the party following talks with its senior leaders. Talking to reporters after meeting Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar on Wednesday morning, he said, "Senior party leaders told me that I will get free treatment for my back pain and neck pain only if I continue to be an MP. This is not possible if I resign as an MP. Party leaders asked me to take rest and assured that a system will be put in place wherein local party workers will do work on my behalf." READ MORE

Ajinkya Rahane Becomes First Recipient of Prestigious Australian Medal

It was a memorable day for Ajinkya Rahane as not only he led India to a comprehensive win in the MCG Test, but also became the first recipient of the prestigious Johnny Mullagh Medal. The medal is a tribute to honour Australia’s first sporting team to tour internationally. Mullagh was also the leader of the 1868 aboriginal tour to UK. Mullagh took 245 wickets at an average of 10.00 and scored 1,698 runs at 23.65 in 45 matches during the 47-match tour. Rahane led from the front and scored 112 and 27 not out to take India to the finish line. Moreover he was also praised for his style of captaincy after India had slumped to a shameful defeat in the first Test at Adelaide. Other than that there were useful contributions from every player from the Indian team. READ MORE

Indonesian Nurse Suspended for Having Sex with Covid-positive Patient in Hospital Toilet

In a shocking incident of callous rulebreaking, a nurse at an Indonesian hospital has been put in an isolation ward after attempting to become intimate with a coronavirus patient without his PPE suit. The incident occurred inside a toilet of the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility located in Jakarta and came to light after the patient, who was Covid-19 positive at the time, posted details about the same on social media. In WhatsApp screenshots shared by the patient, the nurse's PPE kit can be seen strewn on the floor of the toilet while things heat up between the pair. The screenshots also contained explicit details about the encounter. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Spotted at the Same Resort as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ever since rumoured lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday along with Ranbirs mother Neetu Kapoor, rumour mills have been abuzz with talk of a possible engagement in Rajasthan. It is being speculated that Ranbir and Alia might get engaged in the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Coincidentally, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also flown to the same resort to celebrate the New Year, according to an Instagram post by celebrity lensman Viral Bhayani, and the gossipvine was quick to suggest that the star couple might attend the Ranbir-Alia engagement ceremony. READ MORE