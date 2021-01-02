News18 Evening Digest: India Ready for Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout within 10-14 Days, Sourav Ganguly Undergoes Angioplasty and Other Stories

India Ready for Covid Vaccine Rollout within 10-14 Days, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that India was ready for a rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine within the coming 10 to 14 days. "We will start the vaccination in a slow process. By that time more vaccines will be available," he said. Dr. Guleria further highlighted the need for a proper time table in order to ensure crowd management when the vaccination process begins. "We also need to ensure that the vaccines are not getting wasted because of the cold storages. This is why the dry run helps," he said, speaking to CNN-News18. READ MORE

Sourav Ganguly Undergoes Angioplasty After Heart Attack as Docs Find Significant Blockage in 3 Arteries

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most loved Indian cricketers and the news of his heart attack has shocked his fans to the core. Former Bengal cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla paid him a visit, it is also reported that some local BJP leaders are at the scene too. His daughter Sana has now reached the hospital. Amit Shah has promised Dona Ganguly that any help will be provided by the Government. Sourav will be moved to Delhi if needed. He is in OT now and two stents will reportedly be inserted. LIVE NOW

Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, Says Won't Get Vaccinated Against Covid as ‘BJP Vaccine Not Trustworthy'

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday courted controversy with his statement that he won’t accept a vaccine against Covid-19 as he doesn’t trust the vaccine that will be given out by the BJP government. READ MORE

LeT Terrorist and 26/11 Mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Arrested in Pakistan

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said. Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province. READ MORE

MP Comedian, His Team Arrested for 'Indecent' Remarks on Amit Shah, Godhra Incident

A stand-up comedian and four others were arrested for allegedly passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday. Police said the comedy show was held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area in the city on Friday. READ MORE

Rohit Sharma & Four Others Put in Isolation as Cricket Australia & BCCI Probe Dine-out

India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols. READ MORE

Ananya Panday Plays with Baby Sharks in Maldives to the Perfect Background Song

Ananya Panday is having the time of her life in Maldives, ringing in the New Year at the beach destination. She has been sharing photos and videos of her sea views and other relaxing activities. Some of her posts reflect her goofy self, which her fans find totally adorable. READ MORE