News18 Evening Digest: India Reports First Case of Covid Variant XE in Mumbai and Other Top Stories

India Reports First Case of New Covid Variant XE in Mumbai

India on Wednesday reported its first case of a new strain of the Omicron variant XE in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai. XE variant was recently traced in the UK. READ MORE

Exclusive | al-Qaeda Chief’s Hijab Video for Propaganda, to Grow Base in India: Intel Sources

The latest video message from al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri that focuses on the hijab controversy in India is purely for propaganda and a bid to increase his support base in the country, intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday. READ MORE

‘What Was The Need’: In One-on-One With PM Modi, Sharad Pawar Slams ED Action Against Sanjay Raut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar sat down for a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday, where the veteran leader from Maharashtra questioned the action of the Enforcement Directorate against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The meeting between the two leaders created a buzz in political circles and lasted for 20 to 25 minutes. READ MORE

‘We Reject Imran Khan’s Authority’: Pakistan’s Oppn Against Gulzar Ahmed’s Nomination as Caretaker PM

Pakistan’s Opposition parties have rejected Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s nomination as the country’s caretaker prime minister after incumbent Imran Khan took the decision with the approval from his party’s core committee. READ MORE

Rihanna Debuts on Forbes Billionaires List with USD 1.7 bn Net Worth, Fans in Shock

Forbes has released its annual list of billionaires, and some of the renowned entrepreneurs and artists have made the cut. Among these are singer Rihanna, and Melinda French Gates. Rihanna, 37, who is known for her musical hits, entered the list for the first time, all thanks to the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. READ MORE

Pooja Bedi Confirms Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne-Arslan’s Romance: ‘Both Have Found Love’

Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have seemingly found new partners, and they have never been happier. Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, and Sussanne and her rumoured boyfriend, Arslan Goni, were all spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. It was later revealed that they were partying together in Goa. READ MORE

Zomato, Swiggy Went Down For Users Across India But Twitter Delivered the Memes

Zomato and Swiggy food delivery apps are down for various users across the country. On Twitter, several users reported finding “Something went wrong. “Please try again later” when trying to access the Zomato app. Swiggy just fell over for a while. “We are facing a temporFGN glitch. Rest assured, our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon,” Zomato responded to users having problems with its app on microblogging site Twitter. READ MORE

