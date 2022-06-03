News18 Evening Digest: India Slams US Report on Attacks on Minorities and Other Stories

‘Unfortunate Vote Bank Politics in International Relations’: India Slams US Report on Attacks on Minorities

“We’ve noted release of US State Dept 2021 Report on Int’l Religious Freedom and ill-informed comments by senior US officials. Unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practiced in international relations. We’d urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. READ MORE

Hyd Minor Gangraped Inside Car While Returning Home from Party; MLA’s Son Among Accused

Police sources said that an MLA’ son was allegedly involved in the incident. However, the identity of the accused has not been released. According to reports, all the accused involved in the crime are minors. READ MORE

‘Sitting on My Ground, Not on the Fence’: Jaishankar When Asked About India’s Stance on Global Issues

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India was not sitting on the fence but was rather entitled to its own opinion when it came to foreign policy. Just because its take on global issues was not agreeable to others, did not mean India was sitting on the fence, the minister said. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan Teaser Leaves Salman Khan Excited; Here’s How

It is a big day for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. Why? Because earlier today, the superstar dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie Jawaan. The teaser has left fans super excited for the movie. However, among others, Salman Khan too is eagerly waiting for ‘Bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan’s film. READ MORE

Anusha Dandekar Welcomes Baby Girl; Shares First Pictures With Her ‘Angel’

Anusha also dropped a series of adorable pictures and videos with her daughter. In one of the pictures, Anusha can be seen looking into her angel’s eyes as she holds her in her arms. In another video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen playing with each other. READ MORE

Service Charge By Restaurants ‘Very Much Legal Until Final Disposal’: Restaurant Body

After the consumer affairs ministry said it will soon come up with a robust framework with regard to the service charge levied by restaurants and hotels, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has said the ministry heard views of all stakeholders and will review all inputs before deciding on the matter. It added that until the final disposal, the service charge is still very much legal. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.