News18 Evening Digest: India Stresses Fair Share in Carbon Budget; Gorakhnath Temple Attacker's Travel History, Kin on ATS Radar and Other Stories

As Heat Turns Up On Climate Debate, India Stresses Fair Share in Carbon Budget, Says IPCC Backs Its Stand

India welcomes the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which fully supports the country’s view on the necessity of climate finance for developing countries, Union minister for environment forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday. READ MORE

Gorakhnath Temple Attacker’s Travel History, Kin on ATS Radar as Cops Probe Terror Angle

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is now investigating the Goraknath Temple incident in which IIT graduate Ahmed Murtuja Abbasi attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon, has picked up two suspects from Maharajganj for questioning. READ MORE

Battle for Chandigarh: Why Have Punjab and Haryana Locked Horns Over the Union Territory?

Punjab and Haryana are suddenly locked into a battle over their capital Chandigarh. The Haryana government on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, noting with concern the resolution recently passed by the Punjab assembly staking claim over the union territory. READ MORE

Advertisement

Government Bans 22 YouTube Channels For Spreading Fake News: Full List

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation related to India’s national security. The government in a statement said that this is the first time Indian YouTube channels are being blocked under the new IT Rules of 2021. PIB also said that the I&B Ministry has also blocked three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website. The government also laid out the details of these YouTube channels as to why they were blocked. It also showed screenshots of the kind of content these channels were showing.READ MORE

Samantha Sends Internet into Shock As She Posts Pic of ‘Angry’ Naga Chaitanya on Instagram; See Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a post featuring her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya for the first time since they separated. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split in October last year. Since then, Samantha has distanced herself from her estranged husband, even unfollowing him on Instagram. However, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and surprised fans by sharing a post with Chay in focus. READ MORE

‘Tired of Waiting’: Son of Sonia’s Top Lieutenant Ahmed Patel ‘Opens His Options’ Before Gujarat Polls

Faisal Patel, son of late veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, had openly expressed his resentment against the grand-old party and added that he is keeping his options open as “he has been tired of waiting”. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.