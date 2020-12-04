News18 Evening Digest: India Summons Canadian Envoy Over Trudeau's Remarks on Farmers' Protest and Other Top Stories

India Summons Canadian Envoy, Warns of Damaging Impact on Ties After Trudeau’s Remarks on Farmers' Protest

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and warned that comments such as those made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could have a "seriously damaging impact" on ties between India and Canada. In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA stated that the Canadian envoy was informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers "constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs".

Scientists Believe Not Long to Go for Covid Vaccine, Frontline Workers and Elderly First on the List: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that experts believe that the wait for a Covid-19 vaccine will not be long and it may be ready in a few weeks, asserting the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod. In his remarks in New Delhi at an all-party meeting held virtually, Modi said healthcare workers involved in treating Covid-19 patients, frontline workers, who include police personnel and municipal staff, and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.

GHMC Election Results 2020: TRS Bags the Gold; BJP and AIMIM Locked in Tense Fight for Silver

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continues to maintain the lead in most of the divisions of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM fight it out for the second spot. The saffron party, which had won only four seats in the 2016 polls, fought the polls this time with all the might at its disposal as top central leaders and union ministers campaigned for its candidates in the civic body polls.

iPhone Production in India May Scale Up as Tata Sons Targets Rs 7,000cr Tamil Nadu Phone Plant

iPhone production in India is already underway, with Chinese manufacturing major Foxconn producing phones for Apple (including the iPhone 11) at its plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. However, most smartphone factories and facilities in India are still only able enough to work as assembly lines, which reduces India's prospect in front of brands such as Apple that are looking for alternate manufacturing and component sourcing destinations beyond China. In a bid to answer this, and offer Apple a component manufacturing and sourcing hub in India, Tata Sons is reportedly seeking overseas loans worth close to $1 billion, or about Rs 7,000-8,000 crore – which will be invested in what has been described by reports as a "globally scalable" smartphone and component manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Roy Conscious and Responding to Therapy, Discharge from Hospital Likely to Take Place Soon

Actor Rahul Roy, who is hospitalised in Mumbai following a brain stroke, is now doing better. Rahul suffered the stroke while shooting for his upcoming project titled LAC in Kargil. The film's director Nitin Kumar Gupta gave an update on Rahul's health condition. Nitin, who is currently in Kargil, informed that the actor's physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI Postponed due to Positive Covid-19 Test in SA Squad

South Africa vs England's first ODI has been postponed just one hour before the start due to a positive covid-19 result from the South Africa camp. As per various media reports, due to safety precautions, the match cannot go ahead as planned due to the risk of spreading coronavirus across both squads. However, the series has been rescheduled with the first ODI to be postponed for Sunday with the second to be played a day later and the third on the 9th of December.