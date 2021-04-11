News18 Evening Digest: India to Approve 5 More Vaccines by Oct, BJP Cancels Ticket of Unnao Rape Convict's Wife & Other Top Stories

India to Approve 5 More Covid Vaccines by October, Sputnik V to Get Nod Within 10 Days: Report

By the end of the third quarter of this year, India will recieve Covid-19 vaccines from five additional manufacturers, ANI has reported, citing top government sources. India currently manufactures Covishield and Covaxin. READ MORE

UP Panchayat Election 2021: BJP Cancels Ticket of Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Sengar’s Wife Sangeeta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has withdrawn the ticket it had given to Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, days after declaring her the official candidate of the party. The local BJP chief has been asked to send in fresh names for the new candidate. READ MORE

Tibetans in 26 Countries Cast Votes for Dharamshala-based Parliament-in-exile

Tibetans living in 26 countries including India on Sunday voted for the final phase of the general election for the Dharamshala-based parliament-in-exile to elect the next Sikyong (president), an official said. Forty-five members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also called as Tibetan-parliament-in-exile, will also be elected by the voters, Wangdu Tsering, the chief election commissioner of the Tibetan election commission said. READ MORE

EC Trying to Suppress Facts by Barring Entry of Politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a “genocide”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to “suppress facts”. The TMC supremo, while addressing a press meet here, claimed that central forces “sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims” in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state. READ MORE

Is Alphonso Overrated? Mango Lovers Are at War on Twitter to Debate the Best Variety of ‘Aam’

The summer season is upon us. And while Indian summers are typically marked with an abundance of sweat and dehydration, the season brings another item in abundance that is loved more than the season itself – mangoes. Dubbed the ‘King of fruits’ in India, mangoes have an almost cult fanbase in India. On Twitter, however, a battle war seems to have broken out which is now being hashtagged as #MangoWars. The dispute? Netizens are deciding which variant of the mango is better. READ MORE

NEET PG 2021: Medical Students Demand Postponement of Exam Amid Covid-19

A large section of medical students have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms seeking postponement of the medical entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses. Students who have cleared the MBBS course and even practicing doctors are eligible to appear for NEET PG 2021. READ MORE

