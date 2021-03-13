News18 Evening Digest: India to Review AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine and Other Top Stories

After Blood Clot Concerns in Europe, India to Review AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

The Centre will carry out a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects from the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shot next week. This comes in the wake of Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Thailand temporarily halting vaccination with the drug, after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots. LIVE UPDATES

Fire Breaks Out in Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, No Injuries Reported

Afire broke out in one of the bogies of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday, March 13, due to a short circuit, officials said. The mishap occurred in the C4 compartment of the train. All passengers were evacuated safely and injuries have been reported so far, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. READ MORE

Slumdog Millionaire Actor Madhur Mittal Granted Interim Protection from Arrest in Sexual Assault Case

Slumgdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal, who was charged with sexually assaulting and battering his former girlfriend, has been granted interim protection from arrest by the Mumbai court. An FIR was filed against Mittal on February 23 at the Khar Police station, accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering his former girlfriend on February 13 at her Mumbai residence. READ MORE

WATCH: Washington Sundar & Jonny Bairstow Involved in Verbal Spat, Umpire Intervenes

Team India suffered a crushing defeat against England in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the day, nothing went India’s way — in batting, bowling, or even fielding. In fact, there was an on-field clash between Washington Sundar and Jonny Bairstow, that caught everyone’s attention. READ MORE

US Capitol Riot Prosecutors May Charge 400-plus People and Plea Deals May Come ‘Within Few Weeks’

The Justice Department is preparing some of the first guilty plea offers for people charged in the Capitol insurrection, as prosecutors grind through massive amounts of evidence, videos and tips against more than 400 possible defendants in an investigation called one of the “largest in American history.” READ MORE