News18 Evening Digest: India to Manufacture Vaccines Developed in US; Mithali Raj Breaches 10,000 Run-mark and Other Top Stories

Quad Summit Key Focus: Vaccines Developed in US to Be Manufactured in India

Even as leaders of four countries — India, Japan, US and Australia — gather for the first online summit of the Quad group of nations, it is being learnt that as part of deliverables envisaged, vaccines developed in the US will be manufactured in India. US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will come together for the summit on Friday. The initiative will mean that vaccines developed in the United States will be manufactured in India and it will be financed by Japan and US. It will be supported by Australia. Read More

DMK Releases Candidate List; Stalin to Fight From Kolathur, Son Udhayanidhi From Chepauk

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin released on Friday a list of 173 party candidates for the April 6 assembly elections, announcing that he will contest the Kolathur seat while his son, Udhayanidhi, will make his poll debut from the Chepauk constituency. “In all, 187 candidates will contest on the DMK symbol. Our cadre should assume it’s the DMK that is contesting all 234 constituencies (total assembly seats in the state) and that Thalaivar Kalaignar (moniker for M Karunanidhi) is contesting in this election…,” said Stalin. Read More

‘Only Didi, Bhaipo Can Speak Freely in TMC’: Suvendu Adhikari Says BJP Sure to ‘Wrest’ Nandigram

Hours before filing his nomination, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday expressed confidence to win all the 16 assembly seats in the East Midnapore district, inviting the press on May 2 “to have sweets” to celebrate the saffron party’s “victory”. He went on to claim that the ruling TMC “has turned into a private company, where only ‘Didi’ (Mamata Banerjee) and ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew Abhishek) can speak freely”. Read More

Mithali Raj Breaches 10,000 Run-mark, Sachin Tendulkar Wishes on ‘Terrific Achievement’

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj reached a significant milestone in her career as she became the first female player from the country to score 10,000 runs in international cricket, across formats. The 38-year-old achieved the feat when she reached the 35-run mark during the ongoing India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Lucknow. England’s Charlotte Edwards was the first woman player to reach the milestone in international cricket. Read More

Sonu Sood Draws Netizens’ Ire for Tweet on Maha Shivratri

Sonu Sood’s tweet for fans on Maha Shivratri seems to have struck the wrong chord. Sonu took to social media to share an important message. He urged his fans to celebrate the occasion by helping other people and not by forwarding photographs of Lord Shiva on this day. Tweeting in Hindi, Sonu wrote, “Shiv bhagvaan ki photo forward karke nahin kisi ki madad karke Maha Shivratri manaen. Om Namah Shivaay (sic).” Read More

Using Friends’ Netflix Account? Bad News For You – Netflix Cracking Down on Shared Passwords

Everyone watches Netflix around the world, and almost half of those people do it on someone else’s Netflix subscription. Netflix is now cracking down on those shared passwords. The company is testing a new log-in warning that is said to prevent unauthorised password sharing. “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching,” the warning states, according to reports. Netflix says that the feature is currently being tested and hence, is only seen on limited Netflix accounts for now. Read More