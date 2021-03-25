News18 Evening Digest: India's Current Covid Wave Could Peak in Mid-April, Dilip Ghosh Defends Bermuda Remark and Other Top Stories

India’s Current Covid Wave Could Peak in 2nd Half of April, May Last Up to 100 Days: SBI Report

India is reporting an increase in the daily Covid cases since February, “clearly indicating a second wave”, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) said. The report added that the second wave may last up to 100 days, counting from February 15 onwards, it said. Read More

‘Saree Symbol of Decency’: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Says Mamata Showing Injured Foot Insulted Bengal’s Culture

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has insulted West Bengal’s culture by displaying her foot while wearing saree, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh has told News18 in an exclusive interview, justifying his controversial comments targeted at the CM at a public rally in Purulia. Read More

‘1,000 Deaths a Day In Next 2 Weeks’: Maha Health Dept Predicts Alarming Rise in Active Covid Cases, Fatalities

Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra could top 3 lakh by April 4 with Pune district recording the highest number of active infections (61,125) followed by Nagpur (47,707) and Mumbai (32,927), said the state health department. Several districts are likely to face a shortage in treatment facilities. Nagpur and Thane could be among the most-affected district unless they amp up their facilities, it said. The death toll could also rise above 64,000 in next 11 days. Read More

Shelters Being Built in Bangladesh Rohingya Camp After Fire Kills 15

Authorities and volunteers from aid agencies in southern Bangladesh were rebuilding shelters on Wednesday for thousands of Rohingya refugees who lost their dwellings to a devastating fire that killed at least 15 people, including children, officials said. Thousands of refugees became homeless in Mondays fire that raced through Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Coxs Bazar district, home to more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar. Read More

KL Rahul Holding Hardik Pandya’s Baby in Viral Pic is Proof Indian Wicketkeepers are Best Babysitters

Indian wicketkeepers are ideal babysitters. Ask Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. While the talented cricketers may be facing stiff competition as to who gets to play and keep wickets for Team India in the remainder of the ODI matches against England, KL was the chosen one in the series opener where he replaced Pant. But that’s not the only spot where KL Rahul may have replaced Pant. After the stunning victory in Pune where India engineered an incredible comeback to defeat England by 66 runs, the team ventured out in the city for an outing and have a chill time together. Read More

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Theatrical Release Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases?

The release date of Aditya Chopra’s upcoming production Bunty Aur Babli 2 has got postponed, owing to the seriousness of the second wave of coronavirus across the country and the new restrictions and lockdowns that are being implemented currently. The film was slated to release in cinemas on April 23, but Aditya plans to hold the film for a better release window, given a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. Read More