News18 Evening Digest: India's GDP Contracts by a Record 23.9%, Worst Among G20 Nations, and Other Top Stories

GDP Plunges by Record 23.9% in Q1 as India Enters Recession, Contraction Worst Among G20 Nations

India has officially entered a phase of recession, with GDP data released on Monday showing a collapse of 23.9 per cent of gross domestic product in the second quarter, as the Indian economy was weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic and the severest of lockdowns that led to halt in business activities and a sharp fall in consumer demand. The National Statistical Office (NSO) said GDP for the April-June period of FY21 contraction was the largest slump on record since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996. READ MORE

Will Respectfully Pay Re 1 Fine, Says Prashant Bhushan After SC Order in Contempt Case

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token penalty of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan as his punishment in the criminal contempt case. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said Bhushan must deposit Re 1 by September 15. Bhushan, photographed holding up a Re 1 coin, announced at a press conference: "I propose to submit to the order and respectfully pay the fine," but added that he will challenge the verdict. READ MORE

By Fending Off PLA Troops in Southern Bank of Pangong Lake, Army Averts Repeat of North Bank Transgression

In a further escalation of the ongoing military confrontation between India and China in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese People Liberation Army carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops. According to officers, Indian Intelligence agencies had picked up noise of Chinese movement towards the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh and troops were moved to occupy the locations that the Chinese wanted to ingress. READ MORE

‘Congress Wiped Out From Shimla to Nagpur’: Deeply Hurt Anand Sharma Says Truth Must Come Out

Former union minister Anand Sharma, who was one of the 23 signatories to the unprecedented letter calling for reforms in the Congress, broke down on Tuesday as he urged his party that the time to wake up was now, and reminded the leaders of his worth. After the letter came out, he was dismissed by some as a Rajya Sabha leader and one who ‘cannot win elections’ at the CWC. READ MORE

Reliance JioFiber Broadband Offers Unlimited Data at Up to 300Mbps Speeds. See Plans

Reliance Jio has updated the JioFiber broadband plans for home users and the refreshed benefits include unlimited data usage. The new plans start at Rs 399 per month and JioFiber is also available on a no-condition 30-day free trial as well for new users. The new tariff plans come at a time when JioFiber is competing with internet service providers (ISP) including Airtel Xstream, ACT Broadband, Spectra and Tata Sky Broadband, to name a few. READ MORE