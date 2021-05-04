News18 Evening Digest: IPL 2021 Suspended, AP Strain 15 Times More Virulent, Medical Infra of 31 States Ramped Up and Other Stories

IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Will do Everything in Our Powers to Arrange Safe Passage of all Participants - BCCI

With four cricketers testing positive for coronavirus, the entire season of the ongoing IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely. BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla confirmed the news on Tuesday moments after Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals and Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad were added to the list of covid-19 positive IPL stars. Read more here.

JEE (Main) May 2021 Session Postponed

Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokriyal tweeted the postponement of the JEE (Main) May 2021 session due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country. “Looking at the present situation of Covid-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed . Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) for further updates," he tweeted. Read more here.

Patients Turning Serious in 3-4 Days, Havoc in Vizag: New AP Strain Might be 15 Times More Virulent

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has discovered N440K variant, that might be responsible for creating havoc in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the State, experts said. Though it is too early to conclude that the new variant, which is being called the AP strain, is behind the huge surge in some parts of state. The strain first discovered in Kurnool, is considered to be at least 15 times more virulent than the earlier ones, and may be even stronger than the Indian variants of B1.617 and B1.618, a report in The Hindu said. Read more here.

India’s New Coronavirus Variant 2.5 Times More Transmissible, One Person Can Infect Three Others

According to a statistical model by Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, the new variant of the Covid-19 virus prevalent in the second wave is likely to be almost two to two-and-a-half times more transmissible than the previous variant. The report, quoted by Hindustan Times, states that a person infected with the new strain of the virus is likely to infect over three people they come in contact with. Read more here.

Medical Infra of 38 Institutions in 31 States Ramped up by Allocation of Global Covid-19 Supplies: Centre

The Centre in a statement on Tuesday said that 38 medical institutions across 31 states have benefitted due to the effective allocation of Covid-19 relief supplies from the global community. “The global community has extended a helping hand in supporting efforts of Government of India in this collective fight against the global pandemic. Medical equipment, medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc., are being provided by many countries," said the statement. Read more here.

‘Half of Bengaluru May Have Met a Covid Positive Person’: Contact Tracing Leads to Shocking Revelation

Asurvey conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 48.5 lakh people as the contacts of Covid-19 patients as of May 1. This contact tracing by the municipal body has led to believe that nearly half of the city’s population may have come into contact with a Covid positive person or their contact. The figure quoted by the BBMP amounts to 45 percent of the city’s population as estimated in 2020 and more than 50 percent of the population if the 2011 census is taking into consideration, TOI reported. Read more here.

‘Kangana Run-out’: Desi Twitter Celebrates Ranaut’s Account Suspension with Memes

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended by the microblogging site for repeatedly displaying “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour" that violated the platform’s policies. The suspension came following a recent tweet by the actor following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s upset loss in the Legislative elections in Bengal. Responding to a tweet on alleged poll violence in Bengal after the Trinamool Congress won the polls shared by journalist-turned BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, Ranaut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should go back to his “virat roop" (giant form) from the 2000s, referencing the 2002 communal carnage in Gujarat, and asked the PM to “tame" TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

